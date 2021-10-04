Swedish Rail Equips Train Staff With Body-Worn Cameras From Motorola Solutions

As citizens start travelling again, SJ AB has equipped its train staff with VB400 body-worn cameras from Motorola Solutions to enhance safety and security across the Swedish rail network.

As citizens start travelling again, SJ AB has equipped its train staff with VB400 body-worn cameras from Motorola Solutions to enhance safety and security across the Swedish rail network. With 1,500 departures across 400 stations each day, including international trips to Norway and Denmark, SJ AB requires visibility of what is happening across its entire operations at all times.

"We have a responsibility as a transport operator to do everything possible to ensure our employees and passengers travel safely by train," said Birgitta Angard, head of onboard personnel at SJ AB. "Train workers manage a multitude of circumstances throughout the work day - ranging from the everyday events of busy commuter trains to increasing safety measures when platforms are quiet, to addressing critical incidents such as passengers in need of medical attention. Motorola Solutions' body-worn cameras deliver an extra layer of operational visibility, enhancing transparency and protection for everyone travelling with us."

"Safety is front of mind for the entire public transport sector, which has been particularly heightened during the pandemic," said Pedro Simoes, vice president, international sales, Video Security & Access Control at Motorola Solutions. "SJ AB is deploying body-worn cameras to make rail journeys safer and ultimately more comfortable for all of its passengers and employees."

The rugged VB400 body-worn cameras provide an intuitive recording function and an extended battery life that lasts beyond the typical work shift with up to 12 hours of operation. The device can be securely assigned using an employee's ID badge at the start of the shift and is easily activated by the wearer. Swedish Rail is deploying the body-worn cameras with Motorola Solutions' VideoManager evidence management software to seamlessly upload and manage the recorded video as part of SJ AB's everyday workflows.

Motorola Solutions will also be providing SJ AB with 24/7 technical and maintenance support, including software updates to introduce new features and advancements to the body-worn cameras as they become available.

