Sweden Diabetes Industry To Cross $5.8 Billion By 2025: Insights, Trends And Opportunities

This report provides a complete analysis of the Sweden Insulin Devices Market.

Sweden Diabetes Market is Increasing and Continues to Grow

In Sweden, diabetes prevalence has been projected to rise in future in adults 20-79 years, as a consequence of the ageing population. It is currently one of the most significant emergencies in terms of global health and shows an increasing prevalence in Sweden.

Sweden Diabetes Market expected to be worth USD 5.82 Billion by the end of 2025

The healthcare system of Sweden has taken a heavy toll due to diabetes, and this could be due to the associated direct costs required for medical management. But also because of indirect costs with regards to loss of productivity, early and premature mortality, and at the same time, the damage to a nations' gross domestic product (GDP).In this report, the Sweden Diabetic market is divided into four categories; GM, SMBG, Insulin Pump and Insulin Pen. All the four insulin delivery devices categories mentioned above are growing year on year. According to the analysis, the number of cases of diabetes will increase between 2011 and 2026. This increase is due to the change in population size and the rise in the number of old age population. Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction 2. Research & Methodology 3. Executive Summary 4. Market Dynamic 4.1 Growth Driver4.1.1 Rising Diabetes Mellitus in an Aging Population4.1.2 Rising prevalence of diabetes in various age groups4.1.3 Rising Government Funding for Diabetes Management4.1.4 Benefits of Insulin Pump over Multiple Daily Injection4.1.5 Lifestyle-Compatible Treatment Options and Technological Advancement in Insulin Pump Devices4.2 Challenges4.2.1 Technological Advancements in Insulin Infusion Devices4.2.2 Blood Glucose Meter Accuracy Problem Acknowledged by FDA, Industry & Clinicians4.2.3 Low Compliance of Glucose Monitoring & Inadequate Reimbursement for SMBG Supplies4.2.4 Safety Issues in Insulin Pump Devices4.2.5 Difficulties Associated with the Pump4.2.5.1 Weight Gain4.2.5.2 Diabetic Ketoacidosis4.2.5.3 Infection and Infusion Site Reactions4.2.6 Adherence 5. Analysis - Sweden Diabetic 5.1 Market 6. Population 6.1 Diabetes Population6.1.1 Type 16.1.2 Type 2 7. Market Share Analysis - Sweden Diabetic 7.1 By Types 8. CGM Market 8.1 Sweden - CGM Market by Components8.1.1 Glucose Sensor Market & Forecast8.1.2 CGM Transmitter Market & Forecast8.2 Sweden - CGM User (2011-2025)8.3 CGM Reimbursement in Sweden 9. Blood Glucose Device (SMBG) 9.1 Market9.1.1 Type 1 & Type 2 (Diabetes)9.1.2 Test Strips Market and Forecast9.1.2.1 Type 1 & Type 2 (Diabetes)9.1.3 Lancet Market and Forecast9.1.3.1 Type 1 & Type 2 (Diabetes)9.1.4 Meter Market and Forecast9.1.4.1 Type 1 & Type 2 (Diabetes)9.2 Blood Glucose Device (SMBG) Users and Forecast9.2.1 Type 1 & Type 2 (Diabetes)9.3 Reimbursement of Blood Glucose Devices in Sweden 10. Insulin Pen - Market & Users 10.1 Insulin Pen User10.1.1 Disposable Insulin Pen Users10.1.2 Reusable Insulin Pen Users10.1.3 Smart Insulin Pen Users10.2 Insulin Pen Market10.2.1 Disposable Insulin Pen Market10.2.2 Reusable Insulin Pen Market10.2.3 Smart Insulin Pen Market10.3 Insulin Pen Needle Market10.4 Reimbursement Policies 11. Insulin Pump Market 11.1 Insulin Pump Market11.1.1 Type 1 & Type 2 (Insulin Pump User & Forecast)11.2 Insulin Pump Market & Forecast11.2.1 Type 1 & Type 2 (Insulin Pump Market & Forecast)11.3 Differentiation Points of Insulin Pump Products in Sweden11.3.1 Animas Vibe11.3.2 Medtronic 530G with Enlite11.3.3 Insulet OmniPod11.3.4 Tandem t: slim11.3.5 Roche Accu-Chek Combo11.4 Training Model for Patients & HCP - of Medtronic, Animas, Insulet Corp & Tandem Diabetes Care11.4.1 Medtronic11.4.1.1 Training Guidelines for Insulin Pump Therapy to New Patients11.4.1.2 Training Model for HCP (HealthCare Professional)11.5 Insulet Corporation11.5.1 Training Structure for New Patients - Insulet Corporation11.6 Animas Corporation11.6.1 Training Modules for New Patients11.6.2 Training Modules for HCP (Health Care Professional)11.7 Tandem Diabetes Care11.8 Reimbursement Policies on Insulin Pump 12. Company Analysis 12.1 Key Players in Insulin Pen 12.1.1 B. Braun Melsungen AG12.1.2 Eli Lilly and Company12.1.3 Artsana S.p.A.12.1.4 BD12.1.5 Novo Nordisk A/S12.1.6 Owen Mumford Ltd.12.1.7 Ypsomed AG12.2 Key Players in Insulin Pump12.2.1 Medtronic12.2.2 Insulet Corporation12.3 Key Players in SMBG12.3.1 LifeScan Inc.12.3.2 Abbott Laboratories12.4 Key Players in CGM12.4.1 Dexcom Inc.12.4.2 Abbott Laboratories12.4.3 Roche

