MILWAUKEE, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SWAT Environmental, the nation's largest provider of radon mitigation and testing services for homeowners and commercial properties, announced the appointment of Aaron Fisher to its Board of Directors. Mr. Fisher serves as the Director of Industry Relations for SWAT Environmental following nearly a decade as the owner/operator of the successful SWAT Environmental Pennsylvania business. In November 2020, Mr. Fisher was elected to the Board of Directors at the American Association of Radon Scientists and Technologists (AARST), is a member of the AARST/ANSI Mitigation Standards Committee and serves on the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP)'s Radon Protection Advisory Committee.

SWAT Environmental Adds New Board Member To Accelerate Industry Awareness

" Aaron Fisher is a strong advocate for building consumer and regulatory awareness of the health hazards caused by radon. As an AARST Board member and Director of Industry Relations for SWAT Environmental, Aaron will play a unique and meaningful role in improving the indoor air quality standards for homes, schools, and businesses while reducing the health risks posed by radon for millions of Americans," states Mark Burel, Chief Executive Officer of SWAT Environmental. "We look to Aaron to drive increased awareness of radon exposure risk as well as significant change as the radon mitigation industry evolves to support the health of our communities."

About SWAT EnvironmentalSWAT Environmental is the nation's largest privately held radon mitigation services company. The company is dedicated to providing healthier homes and workplaces in neighborhoods everywhere. Through its nationwide service network of certified AARST technicians, SWAT Environmental delivers the highest quality radon mitigation solutions with unmatched customer satisfaction. Since 1988, SWAT Environmental has served the needs of homeowners, businesses, and commercial property owners through seven regional offices and has installed over 300,000 radon mitigation systems nationwide. The company has been named numerous times to the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies. Learn more about SWAT Environmental and inquire about joining our growing team, visit www.swat-radon.com.

