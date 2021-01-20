SwarmConnect Launches Webpage Video Integration For Financial Advisory Firms

Tulsa, OK, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC: SWRM), a software development company and aggregator of mobile applications, announces new webpage integration feature for its 'virtual advisor' video conferencing solution.

Webpage Integration

SwarmConnect now offers customers the ability to utilize our application via iframe, a very powerful html tag that allows you to display any website within a website.

You can utilize this new feature in several ways, such as:

- Integrating the entire SwarmConnect product inside a web page utilizing your page for some additional User Interface (UI).

- Embedding a single meeting on a web page at any size, alongside other web site or web applications UI.

Virtual Advisory Services

One key area of focus for this feature will be the ability for virtual advisory firms to offer clients a direct communication tool to in-house advisors.

In collaboration with DeepSkyconnect we can offer financial advisory firms a platform where they can communicate and conduct presentations to current and potential clients right from their own website through our new iframe feature.

Personalized Client Relations While phone calls to discuss potential investment consulting can work to some degree, humans are visual creatures, and ultimately, we want to see and be able to talk to someone face-to-face.

Through this new embedded webpage feature financial firms can communicate with new clients, anywhere across the globe, and provide detailed PowerPoint presentations on investment strategies specific for that client right from their own website.

This type of personalized integration and use of video conferencing should help firms build new clients, and service long-term relationships with existing clients, which is the bread and butter of the financial advisory business.

We have begun targeting such areas as securities lawyers, private equity, investment banking firms, and family offices for this service. To inquire about our video conferencing solutions for the financial industry and to receive investor updates on this and future projects register online at https://www.deepskywireless.com/investors/

Create Corporate Account

Firms interested in trying out the service can 'signup' for a 7-day free trial at https://swarmconnect.io/signup .

About APPSWARM

AppSwarm is a technology company specializing in accelerated development and publishing of mobile apps and other software platforms for gaming and business applications and seeks to acquire symmetric business opportunities. AppSwarm partners with and assists other development firms in technology development, business management, and funding needs. For more information, visit us at www.app-swarm.com or follow us on www.facebook.com/AppSwarm Twitter https://twitter.com/AppSwarm or Instagram https://www.instagram.com/appswarm/

The implementation of SwarmConnect was a collaborative effort led by Deep Sky Wireless, a technology consulting and research lab in the areas of smart home, 5G, and IoT solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements:

"Safe Harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risk and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, product demand, market acceptance risks, fluctuations in operating results, political risk and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with OTCMarkets.com and as required to the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks could cause SWRM's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the Company.

Investor and Media Contacts:

AppSwarm, Corp. 888-886-8583 info@app-swarm.com

Deep Sky Wireless 347-483-0121 info@deepskywireless.com