SVT Robotics Revolutionizes The Industry With Introduction Of New SOFTBOT™ Platform

NORFOLK, Va., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SVT Robotics, a disrupter in the industrial robotics space whose software accelerates and simplifies deployment of robots, introduced its SOFTBOT™ Platform today allowing companies to expedite the adoption and deployment of robotics within their warehouses and manufacturing facilities in a matter of days or weeks, rather than months or years.

The SOFTBOT™ Platform launch positions SVT as an industry leader, as they now provide the only fully agnostic solution for rapid integration between enterprise systems and industrial robotics and across automation technologies. The innovative platform helps companies quickly adopt robotics into their manufacturing facilities or supply chains with fast, flexible and simple solutions that can easily be deployed without the need for custom code.

"SVT's singular focus is to develop products that make rapid integration and deployment of robot technology quick and easy," said Michael Howes, co-founder, COO and CTO of SVT Robotics. "We are thrilled to announce our SOFTBOT™ Platform that will enable our customers to launch complex, multisystem deployments in rapid time."

In addition to warehouses, distribution centers and e-commerce fulfillment providers working to boost automation investments to optimize operations and address social distancing, the healthcare industry is also adopting robotics within hospitals and medical facilities during the pandemic to try and curb transmission of the virus.

"COVID-19 has reshuffled the supply chain landscape and created additional challenges for companies to keep their employees safe," said A.K. Schultz, co-founder and CEO of SVT Robotics. "Automation and robotics help reduce contact between humans and boost safety within facilities. We foresee continued growth within the industry."

SVT Robotics was founded in 2018 launching their proprietary robotic software technology, which served as the foundation for the new SOFTBOT Platform. The company has been riding a surge of interest in robot deployments from both investors (the company received $3.5 million in seed funding this past May) as well as industry executives including former Walmart Inc. executive Cameron Geiger, a global leader in sourcing, supply chain and IT, who is serving as Company Advisor.

For more information on SVT Robotics or to learn more about the SOFTBOT Platform and how it can help your business, visit www.svtrobotics.com.

