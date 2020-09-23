SVMHS Among Nation's Top Performing Hospitals For Treatment Of Heart Attack Patients

SALINAS, Calif., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During unprecedented challenges in healthcare, Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare System (SVMHS) is providing medical leadership during COVID-19 and earning awards for exceptional patient care in the area of heart treatment.

SVMHS is one of only 60 hospitals nationwide to receive the American College of Cardiology's NCDR Chest Pain ̶ MI Registry Gold Performance Achievement Award for 2020.

"Our teams have shown amazing resiliency and dedication during the pandemic," says Pete Delgado, President/CEO of Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare System. "We remain focused on patient and staff safety while meeting the demands COVID-19 has placed on our system. It's no surprise our physicians, cardiologists, hospitalists and professional support staff continue to excel in evidence based specialty care. We're honored by the national recognition and most especially what that means about the patient care we provide our community."

"We've been able to recruit and retain a wide range of heart care experts," says Dr. Allen Radner, Chief Medical Officer of SVMHS and CEO of the Salinas Valley Medical Clinic. "It's nice to see the quality care they bring to the organization reflected in the outcome of comprehensive review by the American College of Cardiology."

To receive the Chest Pain ̶ MI Registry Gold Performance Achievement Award, SVMHS has demonstrated sustained achievement in the Chest Pain ̶ MI Registry for two consecutive years (2018 and 2019), and performed at the top level for specific performance measures.

"As a Gold Performance Award recipient, Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital has established itself as a leader in setting the national standard for improving quality of care in patients with acute myocardial infarction," said Michael C. Kontos, MD, FACC, chair of the NCDR Chest Pain - MI Registry Steering Subcommittee, Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center. "By meeting the award requirements set forth in the registry, Salinas Valley Memorial has demonstrated a commitment to providing reliable, comprehensive treatment for heart attack patients based on current clinical guideline recommendations."

Earlier in 2020, the American Heart Association announced SVMHS earned Quality Achievement Awards in Mission: Lifeline® STEMI Receiving Center, GOLD and the Mission: Lifeline® - NSTEMI, Silver. The American Heart Association Get With The Guidelines® honored SVMHS with three sets of achievements: Heart Failure GOLD PLUS with Honor Roll and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll; Stroke GOLD PLUS with Honor Roll Elite; and Stroke SILVER Resuscitation. View heart patient video here.

Contact: Karina Rusk krusk@svmh.com

&amp;amp;#160;

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/svmhs-among-nations-top-performing-hospitals-for-treatment-of-heart-attack-patients-301136301.html

SOURCE Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare System