SVLG Hails New Charging Infrastructure Law As California 'Continuing To Lead On Climate' Technology And Resiliency

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As Washington continues to negotiate a federal package, Silicon Valley Leadership Group recognized California's bold action in prioritizing climate infrastructure investments with the weekend signing of AB 970 by California Governor Gavin Newsom. The new law, authored by Assemblymember Kevin McCarty, spurs development of electric vehicle charging infrastructure by streamlining local permitting requirements. SVLG CEO Ahmad Thomas pointed to the move as one that accelerates the transition to electric vehicles by both enhancing California's business ecosystem as well as helping to meet the state's ambitious climate goals.

"We have no time to waste to confront this climate crisis and electric vehicles are critical to reducing our emissions and having a healthier environment. To get more people in EVs we must significantly accelerate the installation of charging infrastructure," said SVLG CEO Ahmad Thomas. "SVLG applauds the Governor for taking this important step and California continuing to lead on climate. We support the transition of the market to zero emission vehicles by 2030 both to clean up our air and combat climate change."

Previously, the drawn out permitting and approval process has been one of the largest barriers to charging infrastructure installation. As the state looks to reduce overall greenhouse gas emissions to 40 percent below 1990 levels by 2030 and have all electric vehicle sales by 2035, AB 970 is an important tool to help meet our ambitious climate goals. To get there, the Governor has set his sights on installing 250,000 electric vehicle (EV) chargers by 2025.

"Streamlining the charging station permitting process and establishing a specific time frame for cities and counties to approve permits is essential to expanding access to electric vehicles. We thank Assemblymember McCarty for his leadership on this issue and for working with us on this important legislation," said Mary Holing, Senior Director of Environmental Policy.

AB 970 was a priority bill for the Leadership Group this year as it continues its work on behalf of its members, including electric vehicle charging companies Chargepoint and Volta, to facilitate charging infrastructure investments that serve the environment while growing the innovation economy. It follows the earlier signed law SB 1, authored by California Senate Pro Tem Toni Atkins, which will provide critical resources to address sea level rise. The measure was enacted as part of a slate of climate action bills that allocate $15 billion to promote wildfire resilience - the largest investment to tackle the climate crisis in the state's history. Read SVLG's press statement on the climate package here.

About SVLG

Silicon Valley Leadership group is California's most dynamic business association. Building on four decades of success in championing the solutions that make Silicon Valley the best place to work and live, we promote solutions focused on fostering business competitiveness and the region's innovation ecosystem. Collectively, SVLG members provide nearly one of every three private sector jobs in Silicon Valley and contribute more than $3 trillion to the worldwide economy each year. To learn more, visit svlg.org.

