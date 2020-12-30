Svetlana V. Kovtunova, MD, FAAFP Is Recognized By Continental Who's Who

ALBANY, N.Y., Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Svetlana V. Kovtunova, MD, FAAFP, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Doctor in the field of Family Medicine in acknowledgment for her devotion to patient-centered care as a Family Medicine Physician at St. Peter's Hospital.

Proudly serving Albany, NY and the surrounding communities, St. Peter's Health Partners is the Capital Region's most comprehensive not-for-profit integrated health care network. The highly-trained physicians, medical team, and staff are devoted to providing high-quality compassionate care to thousands of people every day.

Highly respected as a caring family medicine physician, Dr. Kovtunova has accrued 25 years of professional experience in her field. She has garnered a well-deserving reputation as a hospitalist, and board-certified family medicine physician who is licensed to practice medicine in New York, Florida, and New Hampshire. For the past five years, she has been affiliated with St. Peter's Hospital in Albany New York which is a part of St. Peter's Health Partners. In her current capacity, she offers a vast repertoire of extensive training and expertise as a hospitalist. She speaks English, Polish, and Ukrainian.

Dr. Kovtunova's acclaimed career began in 1990 after she earned her medical degree with honors from Vinnytsia National Pirogov Memorial Medical University in Vinnytsia, Ukraine. Soon thereafter, she completed her critical care and emergency medicine residency at the same institution. Upon relocating to the United States, she went on to complete her residency in family medicine at the University at Buffalo in New York. Following her training, she became board-certified in family medicine by the American Board of Family Medicine.

Remaining abreast of the latest industry developments, Dr. Kovtunova maintains active affiliations and memberships with professional organizations including the Society for Hospital Medicine, American Medical Association, and the Niagara County Medical Society. She is also a Fellow of the American Academy of Family Physicians.

As a noted humanitarian, Dr. Kovtunova has traveled and volunteered for her son's youth hockey league. She has also volunteered for food banks and homeless shelters.

A family woman, Dr. Kovtunova is married to Alex Kovtunov, RN, a medical surgeon in the former Soviet Union for 33 years. They have two children.

Dr. Kovtunova dedicates this recognition and his success to her mentor, Melvin Dyster, MD, Mr. Joseph Ruffalo (CEO Niagara Falls Medical Center), and Tia Delfino, MD, the medical director at St. Peter's Hospital.

