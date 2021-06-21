SVB Leerink Hires Jon Swope To Lead HealthTech And Digital Health Investment Banking

BOSTON, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SVB Leerink, a leading investment bank specializing in healthcare and life sciences, announced today that Jon Swope has joined the firm as a Managing Director to continue to strengthen longitudinal relationships with...

BOSTON, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SVB Leerink, a leading investment bank specializing in healthcare and life sciences, announced today that Jon Swope has joined the firm as a Managing Director to continue to strengthen longitudinal relationships with companies across HealthTech and Digital Health.

Mr. Swope's hire reinforces the firm's commitment to the high growth HealthTech sector. Mr. Swope will be based in SVB Leerink's New York office and will report to Barry Blake, Global Co-Head of Healthcare Investment Banking.

"We are excited to welcome Jon, who brings a wealth of expertise in HealthTech and Healthcare Services," said Mr. Blake. "In light of the transformative impact of the pandemic and accelerating tech innovation in healthcare, Jon will help inform our continued strategic counsel and support of clients."

Mr. Swope joins SVB Leerink from Bank of America where he was a Managing Director in the Global Healthcare Investment Banking Group, with a focus on M&A advisory and capital markets transactions for public and private companies in the HealthTech, Digital Health and Managed Care sectors. His prior work experience includes positions at Greenhill & Co., Bain & Company and Willis Towers Watson. Mr. Swope holds a Bachelor of Arts from Duke University and an MBA from Duke University's Fuqua School of Business.

"I am delighted to join SVB Leerink and for the opportunity to make an impact at such a pivotal moment in healthcare," Mr. Swope said. "The past year has shined a light on the unmistakable megatrend in healthcare towards consumer-centric and value-based models. I look forward to working alongside Barry and colleagues across the SVB Financial Group platform to help clients realize their goals of positively contributing to healthcare's triple aim - improving clinical outcomes, optimizing costs and engaging the consumer."

SVB Leerink's healthcare team has significant M&A and capital markets experience, which brings exceptional knowledge and insight to clients. The firm offers these comprehensive advisory capabilities through healthcare sector specialists and M&A bankers who bring expertise across subsectors, geographies, and deal structures.

To learn more, visit: https://www.svbleerink.com/investment-banking/

About SVB LeerinkAs the leading investment bank to the healthcare and life science industries, we help our clients move healthcare forward. With differentiated sector knowledge, unrivaled expertise, and a complete suite of capital market and advisory solutions, we are the industry's partner of choice. SVB Leerink is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SVB Financial Group and a member of FINRA/SIPC. For more information, please visit: www.svbleerink.com. SIVB-L

