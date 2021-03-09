SVA Architects Welcomes Naomi Horowitz, AIA, LEED AP, As Sr. Project Manager

OAKLAND, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Naomi Horowitz, AIA, LEED AP, has joined SVA Architects' Oakland office as a new Sr. Project Manager. With two decades of experience in both project management and business strategy roles, she will be one of SVA's key leaders to help accelerate its growth. As a designer passionate about community-serving projects, Ms. Horowitz is a great fit at SVA, a firm known for designing outstanding public and affordable housing developments, cultural institutions, and educational facilities, and creating vibrant urban communities.

Ernesto M. Vasquez, FAIA, NCARB, CEO of SVA Architects, states, "We wanted a renaissance person to fill this role—someone who could manage projects, mentor junior staff, and be a business-savvy leader to help us expand. Naomi exceeded all of our criteria. We're thrilled to have someone of her caliber join our team!"

Ms. Horowitz's project resume includes senior housing, medical facilities, and affordable housing, as well as housing for adults with developmental disabilities. She also has a significant skillset in process improvements, team management, communication, business development, strategy, and budgeting. SVA will leverage these skills to help position the firm for additional growth. Ms. Horowitz has earned three (3) master's degrees: her M.Arch. from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology ( MIT), and her Master of Arts degrees in Greek and in Classical Art and Archaeology from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. Ms. Horowitz is a California Licensed Architect and a LEED Accredited Professional.

Ms. Horowitz states, "SVA has an exceptional portfolio of community-serving projects that bring about regional revitalization. I'm excited to use my skills to further this important work."

About SVA Architects, Inc.Founded in 2003, SVA Architects has become one of the Country's most innovative and respected design and planning organizations. The award-winning firm specializes in urban planning, architecture, and interior design of public, private, and mixed-use projects. Among the firm's portfolio are civic, educational, residential, commercial and mixed-use developments. SVA Architects values institutional and public environments as the foundation of a community and the backdrop against which we live, learn, work, worship, and play. The company is headquartered in Santa Ana with offices in Oakland, San Diego, and Honolulu. For more information, visit www.sva-architects.com.

