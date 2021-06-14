Suzie's CBD Treats Partners With Best Friends Animal Society

Suzie's CBD Treats, manufacturer of popular USDA organic CBD pet products, announces their partnership with Best Friends Animal Society this month.

Best Friends is leading the no-kill movement by running lifesaving community programs for dogs and cats, providing support and training for animal shelters and rescue groups, and mobilizing community members on behalf of pets in need across the country.

To celebrate this partnership, Suzie's has created an entirely new flavor with Best Friend's sanctuary-inspired artwork, by Suzie's staff member KT Cavanaugh. These special-release bags will contain 20 delicious peanut butter-flavored treats with 4 mg of full-spectrum CBD each, for $19.95.

"Suzie's is so thrilled to support an organization that aligns with our most important values," said Suzie's President, Caleb Gilmore. "We are so grateful that our customer's support allows us to contribute to organizations like Best Friends Animal Society.

This new product is now available for purchase on www.SuziesPetTreats.com, or at independent retailers across the country.

Suzie's is beyond proud to partner with Best Friends and help Save Them All.® Learn more about BFAS and their mission at their website, https://bestfriends.org.

Media Contacts:

KT Cavanaugh: (720)576-8151

KT@SuziesPetTreats.com

