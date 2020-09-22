Sutter Home Family Vineyards Celebrates 20 Years Of Fighting Breast Cancer With Annual Sutter Home For Hope Campaign

ST. HELENA, Calif., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sutter Home Family Vineyards, a longtime champion in the fight against breast cancer, announced today the winery's renewed commitment to fighting breast cancer with the 20 th annual Sutter Home for Hope campaign. As one of America's first wine companies to make a commitment to breast cancer research, treatment and education, Sutter Home has contributed more than $1.5 million to the cause over the past 20 years. The wine brand marked its seventh year of partnership with National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.® with limited-edition White Zinfandel and Rosé 187mL bottles - each donning pink ribbons like the returning Sutter Home for Hope 750mL and 1.5L formats.

The Sutter Home for Hope initiative began in 2001, when one of Sutter Home's founding family members, Vera Trinchero Torres, was diagnosed with breast cancer. Sutter Home fans can help continue the fight against breast cancer by sending in their Sutter Home bottle capsules, corks and screwcaps via mail. Fans can also support the cause by sharing designated Facebook posts that will appear on Sutter Home's Facebook page throughout September and the month of October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month. For each Facebook share and for every cork, capsule or screwcap received by mail, the winery will donate $1 to National Breast Cancer Foundation, up to $60,000. The program began Sept. 1 and will run through the end of 2020.

"This year of adversity has been particularly arduous for those affected by breast cancer," said Brie Wohld, vice president, marketing for Sutter Home. "In our 20 th year, we at Sutter Home stand strong with breast cancer fighters and survivors and reaffirm our commitment to this exceedingly important cause. Our mission for making a difference remains twofold: providing support to charities and nonprofits like National Breast Cancer Foundation that are working to make a difference in communities nationwide, and promoting positive messages of hope and support to let those affected by cancer know they are not alone. We are truly grateful to our fans who have joined us as we take on this cause together in our 20 th year."

Banded together to make a positive difference in the lives of families around the world, Sutter Home and National Breast Cancer Foundation are committed to Helping Women Now®. The National Cancer Institute predicts that an estimated 276,480* women will be diagnosed with breast cancer and more than 42,170* will die in the United States in 2020. With the help of Sutter Home's fans, National Breast Cancer Foundation can inspire hope to those affected by breast cancer through early detection, education and support services.

"We are thankful for Sutter Home Family Vineyards' continued commitment to our mission of Helping Women Now," said Janelle Hail, founder and chief executive officer of National Breast Cancer Foundation. "Sutter Home's generosity will help us support women in need during this critical year for our community of fighters and survivors."

Sutter Home invites those looking to make a difference to "Clink for Pink" now through Dec. 31. Learn all the ways Sutter Home's little corks bring big hope, from our home to yours at www.sutterhome.com/sutter-home-for-hope/ and www.facebook.com/sutterhome.

About Sutter Home When the Trinchero family bought the Sutter Home Winery in 1948, they had vision, passion and a keen insight into consumer tastes. In the early 1970s, Sutter Home revolutionized the way Americans enjoyed wine when it created the first-ever White Zinfandel, introducing a new, sweeter style of wine—along with several other crowd-pleasing varietals—at an affordable price. By the 1980s and 1990s, Sutter Home became a household name as the second largest independent, family-owned winery in the United States. In 2005, the winery was the first to produce the groundbreaking single-serve, 187ml package in light-weight plastic bottles. Today, Sutter Home continues to reflect the evolution of its consumers, offering more than 21 different varietals in 750ml, 187ml and 1.5L bottles, 500ml Tetra Pak® packages and new 3L bag-in-box packages. For more information visit www.SutterHome.com .

About National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.® Recognized as one of the leading breast cancer organizations in the world, National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) is Helping Women Now® by providing early detection, education and support services to those affected by breast cancer. A recipient of Charity Navigator's highest 4-star rating for 14 years, NBCF provides support through their National Mammography Program, Patient Navigation, breast health education, and patient support programs. For more information, please visit https://www.nationalbreastcancer.org/ .

