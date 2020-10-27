Sutherland Furniture Enhances The Plateau Collection

DALLAS, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sutherland Furniture, the preeminent provider of luxury outdoor furniture, has expanded the Plateau Collection, which originally debuted in 2017. Designed by the highly acclaimed duo Enrico Bonetti and Dominic Kozerski of Bonetti | Kozerski Architecture DPC, Plateau reflects the pair's unique aesthetic of understated luxury. For Fall 2020, Sutherland added four beautifully minimalistic pieces: an armless sofa, dining side chair, right arm facing daybed, and rectangular dining table.

True to form in regards to scale and presence, the new Plateau pieces highlight Sutherland's attention to detail by selecting solid teak of Grade A quality. Ensuring color consistency and strength Plateau is a result of fluid design and exquisite craftsmanship. The Plateau Armless Sofa is simple yet inviting with a modern twist. Enrico Bonetti states, "We wanted to make the functional role of every piece evident, to create something of such scale and volume that it becomes as much an architectural installation as it is a piece of furniture."

The 2017 Plateau Collection featured a left arm facing daybed, so the Sutherland team balanced it with a newly released Right Arm Facing Daybed/Sofa. As with the original design, the daybed is a remarkable feat of construction, seamlessly fusing expansive pieces of solid teak to form an effortless design. "The wood joinery used in the collection is a distinction in and of itself," adds Dominic Kozerski. "Rather than the traditional wood joints used in most pieces of furniture, the Plateau collection is built to achieve high strength while still looking seamlessly fused together."

Embellishing the Plateau dining options are a dining side chair and rectangular dining table. The Plateau Dining Side Chair reflects the honesty in the Bonetti | Kozerski design with bold teak architectural lines. A departure from Plateau's pure teak designs, the Plateau 120" Rectangular Dining Table is accented with a stunning slab of Carrara Marble. The combination of the marble's blue-grey veins and the teak's natural grain results in a striking modern design ideal for grand contemporary outdoor spaces.

"The pieces are elegant, sculptural and impressive forces of scale, and they embody the fundamentals of holistic design in an extraordinarily inventive way," says David Sutherland, Founder of Sutherland Furniture.

The Plateau Collection is available to interior designers and architects through David Sutherland Showrooms and representatives throughout the US and abroad. To view the full collection, visit www.sutherlandfurniture.com. High-res images are available upon request.

About Bonetti / KozerskiItalian Architect Enrico Bonetti and British Architect Dominic Kozerski founded their Studio in New York in 2000.

By applying their European backgrounds to sophisticated projects for strong personalities ( Ian Schrager, André Balazs, Donna Karan and Diego Della Valle are some of their clients) the duo achieved what has been described "…an aesthetic of understated luxury. Their style is more of a sense: that of calm and warmth, evident only in the delicate interplay of space and light."

Alternating private residential projects with retail branding has helped to establish a very unique approach that brings together elements of both worlds creating unique and unexpected solutions.

About Perennials and Sutherland, LLCThe Perennials and Sutherland, LLC companies are icons and acknowledged leaders in the international design industry. David Sutherland and Ann Sutherland share an ingenious talent for creating the finest interior and exterior collections of luxury furniture, fabrics, rugs and accessories. Based in Dallas, Texas, the company is comprised of Sutherland Furniture, Perennials Luxury Performance Fabrics and David Sutherland Showrooms.

Sutherland Furniture is a world leader in luxury outdoor furniture for modern lifestyles. The company has created the preeminent furniture brand through partnerships with the world's leading designers. View the full collections at sutherlandfurniture.com.

David Sutherland Showrooms are full-service, multi-line showrooms which serve the professional design market across the world. David Sutherland Showrooms and Sutherland Perennials Studios are located in New York, Dallas, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, Dania, London, San Francisco, Atlanta, Laguna Niguel, Seattle, Scottsdale, Santa Fe, Denver, Las Vegas, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Boston, Paris, Munich, and Mexico City. For more information, visit davidsutherlandshowroom.com.

Perennials Fabrics® is recognized by interior designers and high-end retail customers as the leader in luxury performance fabrics. Perennials Fabrics® and Perennials Luxury Performance Rugs combine the look and feel of high-quality, natural materials with the superior performance properties of their genuine 100% solution-dyed acrylic fiber technology. View the full collections at perennialsfabrics.com.

