Sustained Acoustic Medicine Included In Academic And Continuing Education Programs For Healthcare Professionals

Sustained Acoustic Medicine (SAM) is now part of the majority of university curriculum for Athletic Training, Physical Therapy, and Occupational Therapy students, as well as pre-med students learning about mechanobiology.

TRUMBULL, Conn., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZetrOZ Systems, developers of the Sustained Acoustic Medicine (SAM) wearable ultrasound, an FDA-cleared bio regenerative medical device and leader in the development of SAM technology, announces that SAM is a part of academic and continuing education programs for healthcare and medical professionals. As more Athletic Trainer, Physical Therapy, as well as Occupational Therapy schools include sustained acoustic medicine and mechanobiology as part of their curriculum, ZetrOZ is providing additional support through more educational resources.

ZetrOZ is offering a number of tools to support continuing education:

The SAM 2.0 Health Provider Online Training Course

YouTube Training Videos and National Training

Continuing Medical Education (CME) based curriculum

Educational Grants and Sponsorship for Society Meetings and Academic Programs

SAM was recently featured on the front cover of a new therapeutic modalities book, entitled, Therapeutic Modalities: The Art and Science, 3rd Edition. SAM is also included in at least four other textbooks as an effective treatment option for patients suffering from chronic pain as a result of soft tissue injuries.

In an effort to support their continuing education initiative, ZetrOZ has added on a number of clinical educators who specialize in rehabilitation medicine, and will provide continued medical education across the U.S. and internationally including:

Rod Walters , DPE, AT

, DPE, AT Rajiv Mallipudi , MD

, MD Kevin Wilk , DPT

, DPT Spencer Elliot , AT

To learn more about ZetrOZ and its SAM line of medical devices, visit samrecover.com.

About ZetrOZ Systems

ZetrOZ Systems is an FDA cGMP and ISO 13585 medical technology company headquartered in the southern coastal region of Connecticut. The organization also has manufacturing facilities across the United States. ZetrOZ Systems produced UltrOZ®, sam®Sport and sam®Pro 2.0 to provide safe and effective treatment options for prevalent conditions such as arthritis. Learn more at zetroz.com and samrecover.com.

