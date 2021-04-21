SUSE Rancher Government Solutions (RGS) Launches With Industry Veteran Lynne Chamberlain In Command

As President of Regulated Markets & Government, Chamberlain Will Focus on Expanding Linux, Kubernetes & Edge Adoption to Accelerate the Pace of Innovation in the U.S. Government

WASHINGTON, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SUSE Rancher Government Solutions (RGS®), a leader in innovative, reliable open source solutions for federal and U.S. government entities, makes its official debut today, bringing together the joint successes of SUSE's and Rancher's Federal business divisions. SUSE RGS will be led by Lynne Chamberlain as president of regulated markets and government. Chamberlain, an industry veteran in the federal space, will play a critical role in enabling open source adoption with a specialization in enterprise Linux, Kubernetes management and edge solutions to accelerate the pace of innovation within the U.S. government.

"Government and federal agencies are leveraging open source solutions from core to cloud to the tactical edge," Chamberlain said. "Enterprise Linux and cloud-native platforms like Kubernetes are creating new opportunities for government agencies to innovate quickly and reduce IT costs. SUSE RGS provides audited and U.S.-validated distributions of critical open source products necessary to deliver DevSecOps across the IT landscape. Whether running secured workloads on bare metal, AWS, Azure, C2S, SC2S or an arm64 SoC on a Humvee, SUSE RGS's solutions empower federal agencies with the latest certified IT infrastructure to meet the unique needs of their mission."

Enterprise Linux, Kubernetes Management and Edge Solutions Tailored for U.S. GovernmentFederal agencies rely on RGS to advance, develop and deploy vendor-agnostic open source software solutions with a focus on containers, Kubernetes, Rancher, Istio and other cloud-native technology for U.S. government clients adopting DevSecOps across the IT landscape.

Unlike traditional commercial entities, RGS builds specific solutions such as RKE Government, a Kubernetes distribution engineered to adhere to robust security requirements, to ensure tactical requirements exceed those mandated by federal agencies and the U.S. government. Under Chamberlain's direction, RGS employees operate in the civilian, Department of Defense and intelligence community markets with most staff holding active U.S. government security clearances. The team brings extensive experience and an understanding of the unique challenges that federal entities face today to design solutions to ensure customers have a unified backbone to manage an entire digital transformation strategy through open source innovation.

On a mission to help organizations innovate everywhere, RGS works with government branches and agencies such as the U.S. Air Force, NASA, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the United States Postal Service along with private-sector-companies like Hypergiant Industries. Recently, RGS and Hypergiant set out on a mandate to bring Kubernetes to space. Working with K3s (recently accepted as a Cloud Native Computing Foundation Sandbox project), the team is developing and integrating their software pipeline with the EdgeONE and SatelliteONE missions.

"Together with RGS, we've proven this concept is survivable and we're on course to put Kubernetes in space in 2021," said Bren Briggs, director of DevOps and Cybersecurity, Hypergiant Industries. "There isn't another version of Kubernetes that can meet our use case. K3s has allowed us to build infrastructure suitable for use in space without the need to create our edge distribution."

Industry Veteran Chamberlain to Drive Innovation at The HelmChamberlain brings more than 20 years of executive experience. Chamberlain has the unique ability to champion a company's vision to help public and private clients operate in a regulated sector. For 16 years, she led Red Hat's government capture/business development organization where she deployed a team to pursue large government programs driving the business through system integrators. Chamberlain is also an executive board member for AFCEA International, as well as a past winner of FedScoop's top 50 women of Washington and a Women in Technology award recipient.

"I had the pleasure of working with Lynne for many years," said Clara Conti, general manager, Presidio Government Solutions. "Lynne's dynamic ability to pinpoint unforeseen opportunities and drive change for our federal and government agency clientele allowed us to provide them with the tools to achieve their mission and ultimately better serve their communities."

Tony Jimenez, president and CEO of MicroTech, who previously worked with Chamberlain, said, "Lynne's dedication to our business, coupled with her industry experience and knowledge, was instrumental in providing our federal customers with the most efficient, cost-effective and innovative solutions."

For additional information on RGS, please visit www.susergs.com or learn more at this year's EDGE 2021 ( July 15-17) and IT Modernization Summit ( April 28-29), sponsored by RGS.

About SUSE RGSSUSE Rancher Government Solutions (RGS) is a leader in Linux and Kubernetes management for federal and U.S. government entities. RGS is independent, and its team is composed exclusively of U.S. citizens with a compelling history of delivering solutions in the public and private sectors for organizations adopting cloud computing, cloud-native development, and infrastructure and security operations. Fully committed to open source, RGS leverages SUSE's Linux expertise and Rancher's Kubernetes excellence to provide secure solutions that adhere to federal compliance regulations and support the adoption of SAP HANA, HPC, cloud, edge computing and Kubernetes container management strategies throughout the U.S. government.

