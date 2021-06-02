Signify Health, Inc. (SGFY) , a leading value-based healthcare platform that leverages advanced analytics, technology and nationwide healthcare provider networks, today announced the appointment of Susan Yun as Chief People Officer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210602006026/en/

Susan Yun joins Signify Health as Chief People Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

Susan brings to Signify Health nearly 30 years of experience in strategic HR leadership in mid-size and large companies, including Information Builders, the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and General Electric Corporation.

"Susan's expertise in transforming culture and performance to enable growth will be critical to Signify Health as we continue to scale our business and expand our team to meet growing demand across the markets we serve," said Kyle Armbrester, Signify Health CEO. "Her successful track record building organizations that help employees thrive in their careers while supporting changing business needs is especially important to us as a mission and culture-driven company and I am delighted to have her on board."

Susan most recently served as the Chief People Officer of Information Builders. Prior to Information Builders, she served as the Chief People Officer for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and as the Head of HR for XO Group, a digital media and technology company. She spent more than 14 years holding roles of increasing responsibility at NBC Universal and General Electric Companies. During her tenure with GE, she lived and worked in Europe and Asia. Prior to GE, Susan spent four years with Hay Management Consultants, where she consulted with some of Canada's most respected organizations.

"I am excited to be joining Signify Health at this pivotal time in the company's journey," said Susan. "I look forward to working with this talented team and, together, building an organization and culture that invests in people development and nurtures professional and personal growth while helping us all live our mission to enable more healthy, happy days at home."

Susan has a Master of Industrial and Labor Relations from the University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from Queen's University in Kingston, Canada.

About Signify Health

Signify Health is a leading healthcare platform that leverages advanced analytics, technology, and nationwide healthcare provider networks to create and power value-based payment programs. Our mission is to transform how care is paid for and delivered so that people can enjoy more healthy, happy days at home. Our solutions support value-based payment programs by aligning financial incentives around outcomes, providing tools to health plans and healthcare organizations designed to assess and manage risk and identify actionable opportunities for improved patient outcomes, coordination and cost-savings. Through our platform, we coordinate what we believe is a holistic suite of clinical, social, and behavioral services to address an individual's healthcare needs and prevent adverse events that drive excess cost, all while shifting services towards the home. For more information on how we are taking health homeward, visit us at signifyhealth.com.

Source: Signify Health

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210602006026/en/