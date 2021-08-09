Susan Heystee, Ouster Board of Directors' Chair (Photo: Business Wire)

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE: OUST) ("Ouster" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors for the industrial, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive industries, announced today the appointment of Susan Heystee as Chair of...

Ms. Heystee has served as a member of the Ouster Board of Directors since September 2018 and as the Company's Interim Chief Revenue Officer from January to July of this year. During this time, she supported Ouster's transition from a private to public company, spearheaded key growth initiatives across its four verticals, and laid the groundwork for its new worldwide commercial organization.

She has held various leadership positions over her career, including Senior Vice President of the Global Automotive Business at Verizon Connect, and Executive Vice President of Global Sales and OEM Business at Telogis, which was later acquired by Verizon. She has also served as a member of the Board of Directors of revVana Inc., a private software company, since April 2020, and ChargePoint, a leading electric vehicle charging network, since May 2021. Ms. Heystee holds Bachelor's Degrees in mathematics and business from the University of Waterloo and an Executive MBA from Harvard Business School.

"I am excited to continue working closely with Susan in her new role as Chair of Ouster's Board of Directors. Susan has been pivotal to Ouster over the last three years. With extensive experience in the technology sector and deep knowledge of market-driven strategies, she is well-positioned to lead our Board and advise the Company as we continue to scale to bring digital lidar to diverse end-markets across the world," said Ouster CEO Angus Pacala.

For more information about Ouster's Board of Directors, visit: https://investors.ouster.com/governance/board-of-directors

