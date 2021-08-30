Susa Ventures Closes $375 Million Across Two New Funds

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Susa Ventures, an early-stage venture capital firm, today announced it has closed a total of $375 million in new capital from investors. The latest tranche includes a $125 million seed-stage fund and a $250 million opportunity fund that will enable Susa Ventures to continue investing in industry-leading businesses such as Robinhood , Flexport , Mux , Newfront Insurance , Stord and Viz.ai .

With the new funding, Susa Ventures IV will make $1-2 million investments at the seed stage and Susa Ventures Opportunities II will make $10-15 million investments at the Series B and C, primarily into existing portfolio companies. The venture capital firm will continue investing in a variety of industries, but focus primarily on fintech, health care, supply chain and software-as-a-service.

"People always assume seed stage funds stop after the initial investment, but we're in it for the long run," said Chad Byers, co-founder and general partner at Susa Ventures. "This two-fund structure allows Susa to back portfolio companies from Series Seed to IPO, as we did with Robinhood which recently went public."

"As a seed-stage fund, we look to get involved early and change the trajectory of a company," said Leo Polovets, co-founder and general partner at Susa Ventures. "While we help our founders with a variety of things including, recruiting, strategy, customer acquisition and engineering, it's our relentless focus on community building and our ability to facilitate top tier follow-on funding that we pride ourselves on."

The latest fund also allows Susa Ventures to continue offering its founders the unique opportunity to become limited partners in a parallel fund with no fees and no carry. This opportunity was first offered in 2019 as a part of Susa Ventures III and is being continued in Susa Ventures IV, with 91 partners from the Susa Ventures portfolio investing in this round.

The new funds will be used to make key hires and continue to find creative ways to build a strong community. Out of the firm's 41 initial investments from the first $25 million fund, five are valued over $1 billion from seed, and seven have already had successful exits, valued at more than $323 million.

About Susa Ventures

Susa Ventures is an early stage technology fund investing in entrepreneurs building defensible products, technologies and tools that create, capture, distribute and leverage proprietary and unique data. For many of our investments, data is an enabling platform as well as a monetization engine. For more information about Susa Ventures, please visit: www.susaventures.com or follow us on Medium, Twitter, and Facebook.

