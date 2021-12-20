Surviscor's Canadian Self-Directed Online Brokerage Rankings

Qtrade Direct Investing provides the Best Online-Based Self-Directed Brokerage Experience in Canada according to Surviscor Rankings

TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Qtrade Direct Investing™ provides the best online-based self-directed brokerage experience amongst Canadian self-directed discount brokerage firms according to Surviscor's 2021 Self-Directed Discount Online Brokerage Review. Qtrade Direct Investing finished with a score of 93% while Scotia iTRADE finished second for the second year in a row with a score of 91%. TD Direct Investing, the 2020 winner, finished off the top 3 with a score of 88%. Wealthsimple Trade once again finished in last place with a score of 20%.

The scor Card Review is the most comprehensive analysis in Canada, providing an impartial assessment of the customer experience at Canadian self-directed discount brokerage institutions. "Like we witnessed in our recent mobile results, there have been minimal enhancements by self-directed brokerage firms to improve the self-directed investor's online-based experience despite record trade levels at most firms," said Glenn LaCoste, President and CEO of Surviscor Group. "This year's rankings saw some movement in the top 5 due to some key changes to individual sub-category weightings. We congratulate Qtrade Direct Investing for its top ranking and its well-rounded online-based platform that performs well in all of the categories under review," added Mr. LaCoste.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by Surviscor and I thank them for taking the time to really do a deep dive on our website and platform. Throughout 2021 we continued to focus on enhancing our tools, upgrading charting capabilities and providing the educational materials to build investor confidence for them to write their own future." said Christine Zalzal, SVP, Head of Online Brokerage and Digital Wealth.

The review explores a typical laptop/desktop-based experience using over 3,600 experience questions to establish 394 criteria points that are divided amongst 27 sub-categories, including both the pre-login and login areas, that represent a typical online-based self-directed investor experience. The full analysis can be found at Surviscor | Blog | Canada's BEST and WORST Online Brokerage Experiences .

About Surviscor Inc.

Surviscor is a North American leader in the analysis and ranking of Canadian digital customer experiences provided by service firms. Surviscor's popular digital brokerage and banking reviews are powered by its proprietary scor Card methodology, identifying the BEST and WORST digital customer experiences. All studies and analyses serve as industry benchmarks for consumers and industry participants by identifying digital offerings considered to be leading-edge as compared to the industry standard.

About Qtrade

Qtrade offers self-directed investors a choice of platforms to achieve their financial goals. Qtrade Direct Investing is among Canada's top-ranked online trading platforms, having secured more than 24 first-place wins over the past 16 years in industry evaluations of online brokerages. It is currently rated the number one online broker by The Globe and Mail.

With more than 20 years' experience, Qtrade operates direct to consumer and through over 200 strategic partnerships with some of Canada's largest financial services institutions. Qtrade believes that Canadian do-it-yourself investors should have confidence in their financial decisions, confidence in the tools we provide to help them make those decisions and confidence in the support we offer.

Online brokerage services are offered through Qtrade Direct Investing, a division of Credential Qtrade Securities Inc. Qtrade and Qtrade Direct Investing are trade names and trademarks of Aviso Wealth.

Visit qtrade.ca for more information.

