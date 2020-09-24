SurveyMonkey And Tableau Launch Election Data Hub And Exclusive Polling Partnership With Axios

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurveyMonkey (Nasdaq: SVMK) and Tableau today announced an exclusive partnership with Axios to provide broad access to public opinion data driving one of the most-watched elections of our lifetimes. The partnership combines SurveyMonkey's vast polling infrastructure, Tableau's self-service visual analytics platform, and Axios' incisive storytelling to provide expert analysis and open the door for everyone—from business leaders to activists to first-time voters—to explore national and state-level sentiment in the lead up to the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

Every day, more than two million people ask and answer questions using SurveyMonkey, providing the company with unprecedented access to the high-quality sample of the U.S. population that powers its market research solutions. From this data, Tableau's powerful data visualization technology can continuously pull up-to-date information into accessible dashboards that allow visitors to filter sentiment by key variables like location, race, and gender. Axios reporters will have exclusive first access to the data to power their expert analysis. As part of this partnership, visitors to the Election 2020 minisite on tableau.com will then be able to run their own analysis, using Tableau's visualizations to better understand voter enthusiasm, election integrity, and much more.

This partnership demonstrates that the right tools can empower anyone to ask and answer critical questions using data, and to understand uncertainty and make their own assessments. A key advantage of the partnership is the ability to dive deep into data from groups that are too often overlooked, including people of color and those who hold views outside the mainstream.

"The results of the U.S. presidential election will have worldwide repercussions," says Jon Cohen, chief research officer at SurveyMonkey. "People everywhere are watching—and SurveyMonkey, Tableau, and Axios are focused on providing the clearest possible picture of the campaign using the latest, most comprehensive data available to help everyone anticipate what's coming next."

Data doesn't just answer questions—it prompts exploration and discussion. It helps us understand the complex issues shaping our jobs, families, and communities. Helping people see and understand survey data can bring clarity to important issues leading up to the election and lets people dig deeper to answer their own specific questions.

"People are naturally inclined to view elections through their own neighborhoods, issues, and leaders. By visualizing polling data and making it easy to explore, anyone can see and understand their community—and the nation—beyond their own experiences and perspectives," said Steve Schwartz, director of public affairs at Tableau. "It helps us understand the complex issues shaping our jobs, families, and communities in this historic moment."

"Axios is known for its clear, concise insights and expert analysis on the critical trends shaping our future," said Axios Editor in Chief Nicholas Johnston. "We're excited to partner with SurveyMonkey and Tableau to get readers smarter, faster on what really matters in this election cycle."

To interact with the latest data, visit tableau.co m/election . To search SurveyMonkey's library of public opinion data for additional market research trends, visit surveymonkey.com/curiosity/ mediahub / .

About SurveyMonkeySurveyMonkey is a leader in agile software solutions for customer experience, market research , and survey feedback. The company's platform empowers over 17 million active users to analyze and act on feedback from employees, customers, website and app users, and market research respondents. SurveyMonkey's products, enterprise solutions, and integrations enable more than 335,000 organizations to deliver better customer experiences, increase employee retention​, and unlock growth and innovation. Ultimately, SurveyMonkey's vision is to raise the bar for human experiences by amplifying individual voices.

About TableauTableau helps people see and understand data. Tableau's self-service analytics platform empowers people of any skill level to work with data. From individuals and non-profits to government agencies and the Fortune 500, tens of thousands of customers around the world use Tableau to get rapid insights and make impactful, data-driven decisions. See how Tableau can help you by downloading the free trial at www.tableau.com/trial .

About AxiosAxios is a digital media company launched in 2017. Axios—named after the Greek word for "worthy"—helps you become smarter, faster with news and information across politics, tech, business, media, science and the world. Subscribe to our newsletters at axios.com/newsletters and download our mobile app at axios.com/app.

