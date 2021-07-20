Survey Shows Gender Gap In Attitudes Toward Workplace Sexual Harassment

While sexual harassment training lands differently on women and men, it has an overwhelmingly positive impact on all employees. According to findings from TalentLMS and The Purple Campaign, it increases awareness and improves the handling of incidents.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TalentLMS , a leading learning management system backed by eLearning pioneer Epignosis , and The Purple Campaign , a nonprofit organization dedicated to ending sexual harassment in the workplace, are releasing the results of a survey on sexual harassment training at work. The study examines employee reactions to the training their companies had provided them with, knowledge of which behaviors can be considered sexual harassment, and the effect of the pandemic on workplace harassment.

The results reveal that men and women have significantly different beliefs as to what constitutes sexual harassment. Around two-thirds of men (69%) believe suggestive remarks are considered sexual harassment, compared to 92% of women. Further, 47% of men believe making comments about someone's gender identity counts as sexual harassment, compared to 73% of women. As companies and workers prepare for a post-pandemic workplace and the return to physical offices, the report from TalentLMS and The Purple Campaign reveals the importance and benefits of providing employees with sexual harassment training:

90% report that after receiving training they are more aware of how to report an incident of sexual harassment

70% report training makes them more likely to stay with their company

61% report training makes them feel more productive in their role

Despite a decline in in-person contact due to remote work, incidents of sexual harassment did not disappear. More than one in four respondents say they have experienced unwelcome sexual behavior online (via Zoom or Google Hangouts, text message, email, or internal chat programs) since the start of COVID-19. In addition, the same number of respondents indicated being a witness to an incident of sexual harassment at work and did not take action to address or report it.

"This survey demonstrates that training is a powerful way for employers to reduce instances of sexual harassment by establishing shared norms and improving understanding about the conduct that is acceptable in the workplace," said Ally Coll, President and Co-Founder of The Purple Campaign. "At the same time, the survey responses make it clear that the effectiveness of anti-harassment training depends greatly on the extent to which they are custom-tailored to specific work environments - including, in the COVID-19 era, remote work."

TalentLMS says there is an opportunity to increase the frequency and effectiveness of sexual harassment training programs. Nearly 20% of respondents claim they either cannot remember when they received sexual harassment training from their employer or only received sexual harassment training once since being hired.

"There is still a long way to go in educating employers and employees," said Christina Gialleli, Director of People Ops at Epignosis, the parent company of TalentLMS. "With over 75% of women and 85% of men reporting they feel safer at work after having received training, it's clear that sexual harassment training needs to be a part of every company's yearly curriculum."

The online survey included responses from 1,200 office employees in the United States who have received sexual harassment training from their employers.

The full report: "The State of Sexual Harassment Training at Work" .

About TalentLMS

TalentLMS is the LMS built for training success. Designed to get a "yes" from everyone, it's where great teams, and companies, go to grow. With an experience that's fully customizable, easy to manage, and a joy to use, teams embrace training while feeling right at home.

About Epignosis LLC

Epignosis is a leading software house in learning tech and trusted by over 70,000 teams worldwide. Its portfolio includes TalentLMS, a zero-overhead cloud LMS, eFront, an enterprise learning management platform, and TalentCards, a mobile app for training the deskless workforce. The company is paving the way for the democratization of training by developing premium eLearning tools that help teams reach their full potential.

About The Purple Campaign

The Purple Campaign is a nonpartisan advocacy organization that addresses workplace harassment by implementing stronger corporate policies, establishing better laws, and empowering people to create lasting change within their own workplaces and communities. It was founded in 2018 and has worked with a broad coalition of stakeholders since its founding to reduce workplace harassment, respond appropriately, rethink how to combat workplace harassment from a broader perspective, and rebuild shared norms and expectations among employers across industries.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/survey-shows-gender-gap-in-attitudes-toward-workplace-sexual-harassment-301337038.html

SOURCE Epignosis