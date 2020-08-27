Survey Of US Teachers Shows High Anxiety, Uncertainty For The Fall

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As schools reopen, U.S. educators are worried about what the future holds. In fact, one in five educators (20%) still do not know what their teaching approach will be for the 2020-2021 school year according to National Business Furniture's (NBF) Back-to-School Study.

The study revealed just how split schools are in their method of reopening:

32% said classes will be hybrid (virtual & in-person)

26% said classes will be virtual

18% said classes will be in-person

This uncertainty is creating a high level of anxiety among our country's educators—almost all survey participants (1,160 teachers from every U.S. state) expressed concerns about themselves and/or their students contracting COVID-19 and bringing it back to their families.

To help make the back-to-school transition easier for teachers, students and their parents, here are some tips from NBF and educators who participated in the study.

TEACH CLEANLINESS- More than 75% of educators said they are investing in cleaning supplies and note it's important to teach students how to wipe down materials regularly. Make sure classroom furniture is easy to clean, opting for pleather materials vs. mesh, and set-up a sanitizing station where students can clean shared materials.

MODEL GOOD BEHAVIOR- No matter the age, kids need a model to encourage compliance with COVID-19 precautions. Outline expectations up front, like no TV or electronics in the at-home classroom. By setting an example—wearing a mask, washing your hands, limiting distractions during online learning—kids will feel more comfortable following suit.

GET ON THE WIFI - The biggest challenge educators said they face with virtual learning is ensuring students have necessary Internet access. Several WiFi providers offer remote education credit and/or waive installation fees. There is a big technology learning curve, so being available during "in school" time to help solve students' tech issues can really help.

