Survey Finds Most Teachers Believe Online Learning Will Continue To Be A Major Component Of K-12 Education In Post-Pandemic Era

Teachers express need for more support and training and concern that students lack internet access and devices to learn online

WASHINGTON, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TEACH-NOW Graduate School of Education, a college at Moreland University, released the results of a survey of teachers in the U.S. and abroad showing that 60% of teachers believe that online education will play a significant role in schools even after the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. But the education system faces major hurdles in remote learning, as the vast majority say their students lack internet access, and that they personally need more training to effectively teach online.

The findings indicate that legislators, policymakers, district leaders and parents need to start preparing for a new era of schooling, and to eliminate the remote learning barriers for teachers and students.

When schools across the nation abruptly closed due to the coronavirus pandemic in March, teachers and students faced significant challenges in remote learning. At the onset of the pandemic, 80% of U.S. public school teachers said that they had students who had poor or no internet access at home. And 71% of U.S. public school teachers said that they were unprepared to teach online.

But the survey indicates that teachers do not expect a return to the past when the COVID-19 pandemic subsides.

"Teachers know that the world is changing and the education system will need to quickly adapt as well," said Dr. Emily Feistritzer, founder and CEO of TEACH-NOW. "They are way ahead of our elected leaders in recognizing that education five years from now will be delivered very differently than it was before the pandemic struck the nation."

TEACH-NOW surveyed 641 U.S. and international teachers from November 14 to November 30, 2020 on the impact of COVID-19 on their teaching, their biggest challenges, available resources, and the future of education. Teachers believe that the technological changes implemented due to remote schooling will continue to evolve and to improve the educational system and teachers want to be part of the future of schooling.

The survey also found that districts and schools need to address teachers' emotional, social and mental health. Over 40% of U.S. public school teachers indicate that they need programs to support their personal well-being during this difficult time.

Other key findings from the survey:

Districts and schools need to provide more training and professional development opportunities for teachers. As most public schools are still closed and remote learning remains the primary instructional method, teachers need more training to teach online.

65% of U.S. public school teachers indicated that they still needed professional development for effective online instruction

61% of international teachers indicated that they still needed professional development for effective online instruction

Districts also need to provide supports for teachers' emotional, social and mental well-being.Teachers expressed the need for personal support during this time, particularly in the U.S.

42% of U.S. public school teachers indicated that they needed programs to support their well being

34% of international teachers indicated that they needed programs to support their well being

In spite of a challenging year, teachers remain committed to field of education.

Only 7% of US public school teachers and 5% of international teachers expected to be employed in an occupation outside of education in the next five years

TEACH-NOW Graduate School of Education began in 2012 with a cohort of 15 students enrolled in a post-baccalaureate program. TEACH-NOW has grown exponentially in recent years and recently became Moreland University, a comprehensive university offering Masters' degrees and professional development. Moreland University has over 6,000 students and graduates who are teaching in over 150 countries.

Dr. Emily Feistritzer, founder and CEO of TEACH-NOW, is a lifelong educator and a former nun. She has conducted surveys of teachers throughout her career at the National Center for Education Information, which she founded in 1979 and led until 2012 . Dr. Feistritzer was named one of Fast Company's "Most Creative People 2019" and Inc. magazine's "2019 Top Ten Groundbreakers."

