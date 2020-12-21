Survey Finds 51 Percent Of People Would Rather Answer A Spam Call, Get A Root Canal Than Repeat 2020

DALLAS, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It's no secret that 2020 has been an extreme rollercoaster ride, and many are ready to say goodbye to one of the toughest years of the century. TGI Fridays® , the iconic restaurant brand known as the authority on delivering good food and good times, is saying TGI2021 and TGI-F2020 (which everyone wants to say) by introducing the Cluck-It-Bucket. While supplies last, from December 26, 2020 through January 12, 2021, TGI Fridays fans can celebrate the end of a dismal 2020 with fries and their favorite wings with their choice of tasty sauce for just $20.20.

The Cluck-It Bucket is a shareable entrée for two, with boneless or bone-in wings with a choice of sauce, including Frank's RedHot or Friday's Famous Whiskey Glaze to keep it traditional with a mouthful of flavor. Chicken tenders' fans won't be neglected here - the Cluck-It Bucket also offers the option of selecting Fridays' Crispy Chicken Fingers with a side of honey mustard and fries.

"From the pandemic to murder hornets to hanging chads…wait, that was 2000, not 2020…anyway, 2020 has been a bumpy ride for us all. We know people are ready for a fresh start," said Sara Bittorf, TGI Fridays Chief Experience Officer. "However, there were positive highlights in 2020 for some people. In a recent survey, 72 percent of participants think 2020 was a gift in some way, which meant valued time with family, saving money, and learning new skills. The Cluck-It Bucket is our way of gifting Fridays' fans with their favorite, shareable, chicken entrees, and celebrate the New Year in the comfort of their own home."

The TGI Fridays survey, conducted by Dynata, asked participants about how they felt about 2020. Key findings include:

- 52 percent of people think "a sh!t show" and "exhausting" best describe 2020.- 47 percent of people say "f*ck it, it's 2020" at least daily or weekly when making decisions this year.- Those ages 55 and older are most likely to NEVER say "f*ck it, it's 2020" than any other age group, while ages 18-24 are most likely to say it daily.- 61 percent of people never thought they would say "All the stores are out of toilet paper!" or "Nice mask! Where did you get it?" before the pandemic began.- Single people's worst habit was staying in their pajamas all day/wearing too much athleisure wear.

The survey also asked respondents about restaurant and dining experiences, key findings include:

- 86 percent of people are tipping the same or more generously on carry out orders during the pandemic.- People miss dining with a group of friends and family (31 percent) and getting out of the house (26 percent) the most about the pre-COVID restaurant experience (meaning dining-in and at full capacity).- After the pandemic, people hope a few things will stay the same about the restaurant industry, including that there will be more and easier takeout and delivery options (42 percent), curbside pickup (33 percent), and larger outside seating areas (32 percent).- Those ages 18-24 miss getting dressed up more than any other age group when it comes to missing the pre-COVID restaurant experience, while those 55 and older miss dining with a group of friends and family the most.

The Cluck-It Bucket is available at participating locations through Fridays new and improved online ordering at Fridays.com. Guests can enjoy a completely contactless experience through curbside pickup with technology that will alert the restaurant upon arrival. Guests can also order ahead, apply gift cards as payments, and customize their entire experience via the site.

For more information and restaurant locations, visit Fridays.com.

Offer ends 1/12/21. Buckets available while supplies last. Valid for online orders only. Not valid for delivery. Price does not include tax. Participating locations only.

About TGI Fridays In 1965, TGI Fridays opened its first location in New York City. More than 50 years later, Fridays comprises more than 850 restaurants in 55 countries offering high-quality, authentic American food and legendary drinks backed by genuine service. Bringing people together to socialize and celebrate the spirit of "Friday" is core to our promise that "In Here, It's Always Friday®." Visit www.Fridays.com for more information and download our mobile app. Join Fridays Rewards SM and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Methodology The TGI Fridays survey was conducted online by Dynata December 10 - December 14, 2020 among 1,000 American adults aged 18 and older. Respondents to the survey were selected from those who volunteered to participate in online surveys. One thousand complete surveys were collected using the sample framework based on U.S. Census data for age, ethnicity, gender, region, and income.

