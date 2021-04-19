Survey Data Detailing Impact Of OFF Time And Dyskinesia In People Affected By Parkinson's Disease Presented At American Academy Of Neurology (AAN) Annual Meeting

Parkinson & Movement Disorder Alliance (PMD Alliance, www.pmdalliance.org) and Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADMS), a company dedicated to developing and delivering medicines that make a meaningful difference to people affected by neurological diseases, today announced findings from a survey on the impact of OFF time and dyskinesia, also known as Parkinson's disease (PD) motor complications, presented at the American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Annual Meeting, by Jill Farmer, D.O., M.P.H.. The survey, co-sponsored by PMD Alliance and Adamas Pharmaceuticals, was conducted by PMD Alliance, and the results were based on 775 respondents, including 527 people with Parkinson's and 248 care partners.

"These survey findings highlight what I've consistently seen in my practice treating people with Parkinson's disease," said Jill Giordano Farmer, D.O., M.P.H., Assistant Professor of Neurology at Drexel College of Medicine and Director of Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorder Program at Global Neuroscience Institute. "Many people experience significant disruption in their daily activities due to OFF and dyskinesia. As a result, patients will often withdraw from social activities and experience a more significant emotional impact than we may realize. It's important for people with Parkinson's and their care partners to be proactive and start the conversation about motor complications with their doctors. We can help patients identify OFF periods and dyskinesia, and ways to maximize good ON time to make the most of their day."

Key survey findings

PD motor complications are common with 76% (n=591) of respondents reporting OFF and 51% (n=398) reporting dyskinesia; 48% (n=368) of respondents reported experiencing both OFF and dyskinesia.

Despite the frequency of motor complications 78% of people with Parkinson's and care partner respondents report an incomplete understanding of OFF and dyskinesia and their relationship to levodopa.

Importantly, for respondents who experience motor complications, they happen often. Between 86% and 90% reported the presence of these problems daily and over 60% of respondents changed plans and activities due to these PD motor complications.

Ultimately, for many respondents, PD motor complications were found to be unpredictable, make social interactions difficult, and lead to feelings of loneliness and isolation.

The survey was conducted online with the PMD Alliance membership and included 775 respondents, comprising 527 people with Parkinson's and 248 care partners. Questions included basic demographic and disease state information, presence and frequency of OFF or dyskinesia, and their impact on social interactions and activities.

"The more we understand the true impact and prevalence of PD motor complications, the better we can serve people living with this disease stay socially and physically active," said Adrian Quartel, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Adamas. "These data highlight the widespread burden and impact of OFF and dyskinesia in daily living. While many studies are typically confined to specific clinic populations, this survey is unique since PMD Alliance is a national advocacy organization with broad reach whose respondents better reflect the diversity within the community."

About Parkinson's disease, OFF and dyskinesia

Parkinson's disease (PD) is a progressive, neurodegenerative disorder caused by the gradual loss of brain cells that produce the neurotransmitter dopamine and affects approximately one million people in the United States. Dopamine decline in the brain results in a wide range of motor (movement-related) and non-motor symptoms. As the disease progresses, people taking levodopa-based therapy are likely to experience reemergence or sudden return of stiffness, rigidity and tremors, referred to as OFF episodes between medication doses, that may be unpredictable. The primary treatment for PD is with levodopa; however, over time levodopa may lead to involuntary, uncontrolled movements known as dyskinesia. The abrupt and unpredictable transitions between episodes of dyskinesia, normal movement, and OFF lead to considerable impact on patients' lives.

