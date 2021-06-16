SURREAL Events Awarded Epic MegaGrant To Bring The Future Of Fan Experiences To Life In Unreal Engine

ATLANTA, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SURREAL Events is thrilled to announce they are the most recent recipient of the esteemed Epic MegaGrant .

ATLANTA, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SURREAL Events is thrilled to announce they are the most recent recipient of the esteemed Epic MegaGrant . Awarded by Epic Games, this substantial grant will enable SURREAL to enter into its next development phase—curated and personalized watch-party events in a shared stream that connects fans to unique "second screen" experiences.

Conceived for sporting events and live music, this next phase will drive a more stable foundation for scaling within various multiplayer environments, from venues, stadiums, showrooms, tradeshows and retail environments. Furthermore, at the conclusion of this development cycle, SURREAL will be better positioned to help organizations, developers and brands rapidly prototype unique multiplayer experiences—while becoming the ultimate testing environment for Unreal Engine.

"Our collaboration with Epic Games will make the power of the Unreal Engine more accessible to sports, media and entertainment providers—and more importantly, their fans," said Josh Rush, Co-Founder and CEO of SURREAL. "SURREAL is amplifying this expansion by enabling brands, sports teams and event promoters to prototype their own multiplayer experiences, environments and digital twins. And we're just getting started."

About SURREAL

SURREAL is a first-of-its-kind virtual event platform enabling audiences across industries to connect, collaborate and celebrate in entirely new ways. Web-based, hosted in the Cloud and pixel-streamed to participants, SURREAL provides a "digital twin" to physical events and experiences—bridging the possible and impossible in any virtual environment imaginable. Designed to be social-first, gamelike and avatar-based, SURREAL inspires organic meetings and real-world "collisions" in a variety of spaces and with intuitive tools that make it easy to converse and connect with colleagues. Visit www.surrealevents.com for more information.

About Epic Games & Unreal Engine

Launched in 2019, Epic MegaGrants is a $100 million program to globally accelerate the work of talented teams and individuals working with Unreal Engine, 3D graphics tools, and open source software. Epic Games' Unreal Engine is the world's most open and advanced real-time 3D tool. Creators across games, film, television, architecture, automotive and transportation, advertising, live events, and training and simulation choose Unreal to deliver cutting-edge content, interactive experiences, and immersive virtual worlds.

