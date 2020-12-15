Surprise! Teachers' Wish Lists Granted By The Allstate Foundation

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether they are teaching online or in a room of socially distanced kids, teachers still need essential supplies to empower and excite their students. Almost 95% of teachers spend their own money on classroom resources, at an average of $500 a year 1. That's why The Allstate Foundation helped roughly 300,000 students today by funding more than 1,800 teacher projects and supply lists across the country.

The Allstate Foundation granted about $1.2 million in teachers' wish lists posted on DonorsChoose, an online nonprofit that connects teachers in high-need communities with donors who want to help.

The Allstate Foundation fulfilled requests focused on social and emotional learning (SEL) - the process of developing the self-awareness, self-control and interpersonal skills vital for school, work and life success 2. These skills are more important than ever as students and their families adapt to virtual or socially distant learning while also facing the impact of a financial crisis and racial inequities.

"Our gift today rewards the resilience so many teachers and students have shown through such a turbulent time for schools, educators and families," said Stacy Sharpe, Allstate's senior vice president of Corporate Brand. "It's especially important this year to make sure students and teachers have what they need to be successful."

An Allstate Foundation survey conducted by Morning Consult in July showed many students were uncertain (57%), nervous (50%) and stressed (42%) as they returned to school this year, either virtually or in person. SEL skills like empathy, stress management and self-awareness are vital for young people to thrive in a changing world.

