Surna Cultivation Technologies Introduces VRF Product Line

Boulder, Colorado, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surna Inc. (OTCQB: SRNA), operating as Surna Cultivation Technologies, announces the expansion of its HVACD product portfolio.

"We've seen code requirements in several states where variable refrigerant flow (VRF) technologies are required. To serve customers in these states, we have added this technology to our portfolio. Surna has truly become the leader in providing the largest range of technologies to meet all cultivation facility sizes, budgets and grow techniques," said Troy Rippe, Surna's Vice President of Operations and Development. "We continue to offer our customers solutions that fit their unique needs rather than making them conform to one specific technology as some of our competitors do."

VRF allows for:

Versatility - multiple air handling options allow for redundancy, ductless application compatibility, and a multitude of types and sizes, providing a fit for almost any application.

Energy efficiency - designed to supply the precise amount of refrigerant to each air handler that's needed to cool the room based on current conditions (helping minimize waste), resulting in a system that runs less frequently and matches the cooling load at any given time. Also, by capturing heat as part of the cooling process, this heat can be used in other locations of the building that need warmer temperatures, thereby improving energy efficiency.

For a complete controlled environment agriculture HVACD system, pair a Surna VRF system with a standalone dehumidifier such as our Surna by Anden dehumidifiers.

