Surgical Microscopes Market Revenue To Reach ~US$ 1.3 Billion By 2027, Manufacturers Focus On Performance And Portability Of Products For Innovation: Transparency Market Research

· Vendors look for new business avenues to eye opportunities in Asia Pacific, advancements in image-guided surgeries to see new product launches globally

ALBANY, N.Y., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Surgical microscopes and other imaging technologies have become an integral part of various surgical practices. Specialties such as otolaryngology, plastic and reconstructive medicine, ophthalmology, gynecology, oncology, and urology are seeing rise in adoption of surgical microscopes that promise to boost the surgical outcomes. The focus on product performance has led manufacturers in the surgical microscopes market aim for higher imaging precision and surgeons' flexibility and comfort. Demand for new surgical intervention systems for cataract surgeries and retinal diseases in developing countries is a key trend boosting the surgical microscopes market. In untapped regions, the recurrent focus on improving surgical suites has kicked in new growth avenues, as the market research report of surgical microscopes observes.

Rise in number of tumor surgeries in hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), coupled with attractive reimbursement frameworks in some regions, is a major trend for the surgical microscopes market evolution. Another prominent push for demand has come from rapidly rising geriatric population.

In the backdrop of these healthcare trends and favorable disease epidemiology, research analysts at TMR project the size of the market to reach ~US$ 1.3 Bn by the end of 2027

Key Findings of Surgical Microscopes Market Study

Rise in Number of Surgeries in Hospitals and ASCs Look for Product Advancements:Advances in design of surgical suites and inclination of hospitals to adopt new technologies for improving surgical outcomes have led to continuous product advancements. The demand for high-precision surgical equipment has grown rapidly in the developed world. Thus, it is no surprise that surgical microscopy on casters is projected to hold the majority of global market share. However, the high cost has dampened demand to an extent. To circumvent this, many pioneers are endorsing the idea of value-for-money for newly launched products. Another key advancement is digitally-augmented reality microscope. Manufacturers looking to disrupt the surgical microscope market landscape will continue to unveil value-added products in order to attract surgeons. A case in point is the adoption of fluorescence image guided surgery.

Custom-development of microscopy solutions is likely to be a new trend. Aside from the performance, surgeons prefer surgical microscopes that have high portability and also that are low on maintenance.

Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Expands Applications of Surgical Microscopes:The burden of chronic diseases, such as those related to orthopedics and cancer, has spurred the number of people seeking surgical interventions world over. The trend has led to abundant opportunities for vendors and manufacturers. Especially in developed countries, with the U.S. being a key example, the demand for technologically-advanced surgical microscopy has been high. There also has been the demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures in emerging economies in recent years. Technologies such as optical coherence tomography (iOCT) have thus gathered traction.

Surgical Microscopes Market: Drivers

Rise in elderly population has spurred the demand for surgeries in hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs)

The growing burden of chronic diseases is a key factor nudging governments and private healthcare providers to improve the overall infrastructure, driving R&D investments in surgical microscopes market

Growing patients who seek surgical treatments for dental and retinal diseases or disorders have fuelled demand dynamics favourably

Surgical Microscopes Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

North America held the major share on the global stage

held the major share on the global stage Frequent product advancements and presence of robust healthcare services across the economies, especially in the U.S., are driving factors

Throughput the forecast period, the regional market expected to continue its promising growth journey

Asia Pacific likely to be emerging as potentially lucrative, mainly to widening target patient base

likely to be emerging as potentially lucrative, mainly to widening target patient base The vast unmet need in elderly patient populations is one of the key accelerants for growth in the aforementioned market

Surgical Microscopes Market: Competitive Dynamics

ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG.

Seiler Instrument Inc.

Ecleris

Takagi Ophthalmic Instruments Europe Ltd.

Alcon

TOPCON CORPORATION

HAAG-STREIT GROUP

Leica Microsystems

ZEISS International

