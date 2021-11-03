Surgical Drapes Market Size Worth $1.59 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global surgical drapes market size is expected to reach USD 1.59 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc.It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.18% from 2021 to 2028.An increasing number of surgeries and hospitalizations are fueling the growth of the market. Moreover, the rising prevalence of nosocomial infections is expected to upsurge the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) predicted that HAIs account for around 1.7 million infections and 99,000 related deaths every year in American hospitals. Of these infections, urinary tract infections accounted for 32%, surgical site infections (SSI) accounted for 22%, lung infections accounted for 15%, and bloodstream infections accounted for 14%. Thereby, increasing nosocomial infections will surge the demand for surgical drapes, leading to market growth.

Key Insights & Findings:

In terms of type, the disposable segment is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. An upsurge in the use of disposable surgical drapes in hospitals owing to the high prevalence of HAIs globally is driving the segment

By risk type, the moderate segment held the largest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to witness considerable growth over the forecast period

Based on end use, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020. Hospitals are the largest consumer of surgical drapes as the majority of surgical procedures are conducted in hospitals

North America is expected to witness considerable growth over the forecast period owing to the rising prevalence of surgeries and the presence of a large number of key market players

Read 90 page market research report, " Surgical Drapes Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Reusable, Disposable), By Risk Type (Moderate (AAMI Level 3), Minimal (AAMI Level 1)), By End Use (Hospitals, ASCs), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028 ", by Grand View Research

Furthermore, the increasing number of hospital admissions is accelerating the market growth. For instance, according to the American Hospital Association, total admissions in all U.S. hospitals were 36,241,815 in 2019. The number of admissions will, in turn, raise the demand for surgical drapes. Moreover, the rising demand for maintenance and hygiene in healthcare institutes is one of the key factors stimulating the growth of the market. Numerous hospitals and healthcare centers are considerably focusing on upgrading the quality of infrastructure, maintaining hygiene, and improving the efficacy of operational systems.

However, rising product recalls might have a negative impact on market growth. For instance, in February 2021, Femoral Angiography Drape Sterile manufactured by Cardinal Health got recalled owing to a nonconforming material/component..

Grand View Research has segmented the global surgical drapes market on the basis of type, risk type, end use, and region:

Surgical Drapes Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Reusable



Disposable

Surgical Drapes Risk Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Minimal (AAMI Level 1)



Low (AAMI Level 2)



Moderate (AAMI Level 3)



High (AAMI Level 4)

Surgical Drapes End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Hospitals



Clinics



Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Others

Surgical Drapes Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





Australia





South Korea



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Colombia



MEA



South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

List of Key Players of Surgical Drapes Market

3M

Cardinal Health

Molnlycke Health Care

Steris

Paul Hartmann AG

Standard Textile Co.

Medline Industries, Inc.

Priontex

OneMed

Medic

