Surgical Drainage Devices Market Size Worth $2.57 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global surgical drainage devices market size is anticipated to reach USD 2.57 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growth of this market is catapulted by the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, the need to curb healthcare expenditure, and the additional benefits associated with surgical drain devices. The majority of the time, these devices are used for the prevention of fluid accumulation and in post-surgical treatment & care.

Key Insights & Findings:

Active surgical devices are expected to gain considerable market share owing to their increasing usage in surgeries

With a wide range of passive surgical drain devices being available in the market, product penetration is high, fetching them an adequate share in the market

With an increase in the incidence of musculoskeletal diseases, arthritis, and osteoporosis, orthopedics application is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Cardiothoracic application is expected to be the largest segment due to the global rise in cardiovascular diseases and the number of surgeries being performed

North America accounted for the largest market share owing to the local presence of dominant players in the surgical drainage devices market and availability of sophisticated infrastructure as well as the existence of healthcare reforms to curb the incidence of chronic diseases

The Asia Pacific region is expected to flourish during the forecast period owing to the change in various healthcare reforms and the development of new medically advanced technologies

Read 93 page market research report, " Surgical Drainage Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Active, Passive), By Application (Thoracic & Cardiovascular Surgeries, Orthopedics), By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028 ", by Grand View Research

With the escalating number of diseases that require surgical intervention, these devices are now being used in hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers. Active surgical drain devices make use of negative pressure or vacuum to remove fluid buildup and are preferred over conventional passive drain devices as they help in healing the wound quickly.

Drainage devices are used in cardiothoracic surgeries, neurosurgical procedures, orthopedic surgeries, and abdominal surgeries among others. The global rise in musculoskeletal diseases, arthritis, and osteoporosis has resulted in an increase in the number of surgeries being performed, which has further led to an increase in the adoption of these devices.

The North American region accounted for the largest market share due to technologically advanced medical infrastructure and the successful integration of ambulatory health services in its healthcare system. Emerging countries like India, China, and Brazil are also expected to flourish during the forecast period owing to their developing healthcare infrastructure and increasing adoption of advanced medical technology to curb chronic diseases.

Grand View Research has segmented the global surgical drainage devices market on the basis of product, application, end-use, and region:

Surgical Drainage Devices Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Active



Jackson-Pratt Drain





Hemovac Drain





Blake Drain





Negative Pressure Wound Therapy





Redivac Drain





EVD & Lumbar Drain





Chest Tube





Others



Passive



Penrose Drain





Others

Surgical Drainage Devices Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgeries



Neurosurgical Procedures



Abdominal Surgery



Orthopedics



Others

Surgical Drainage Devices End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Hospitals



Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Clinics

Surgical Drainage Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





South Korea





Australia



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Colombia





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

List of Key Players of the Surgical Drainage Devices Market

Acelity

Teleflex Incorporated

Cardinal Health

Medtronic

Cook Medical

Stryker

