Surge Advertising Names Amanda Lim Shue Wen Its Latest "6 Figure Campaign Manager" After Helping Her Clients To Remarkable ROIs

Digital advertising, marketing, and brand building is a competitive industry. Surge Advertising is a leader in all three areas, crediting its success to the hard of team members like Amanda Lim Shue Wen, who they recently named a "6 Figure Campaign Manager".

SINGAPORE, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital advertising and online marketing experts Surge Advertising continue to see team members achieve top performance. The latest to stack very impressive black and white results with clients is Amanda Lim Shue Wen, who is managing accounts across a handful of industries, like insurance, property, personal development, and health & beauty. With the firm's carefully designed advertising campaigns, Amanda has helped multiple clients cross the six figure ROI milestone. And this just continues to grow, pointing to a very bright future for all involved.

"At Surge Advertising, we pride ourselves to be a class above the typical "digital marketing agency" because we do whatever it takes to generate you the best results to make it a win-win-win for everyone… the client, the customer, and us," commented Alex Lee Mong Yang from the company. "Working with brilliant, motivated people like Amanda makes things much simpler, since they are so passionate about seeing our clients succeed."

Amanda Lim Shue Wen is a university graduate from Singapore Management University. She had no marketing background, before joining Surge Advertising. She made up for this by working very hard to learn and master the ropes of effective and results orientated marketing, mentored by teammates in what the firm has seen to deliver the best results today. This has paid off in a big way with Amanda becoming a stunning effective Advertising Campaign Manager, who is held in the highest regards with her clients.

Surge Advertising has been active in the Digital Advertising world for over six years and handled over seven figures in profitable advertising spend (across social platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Google & YouTube Ads).

For more information be sure to visit https://surgeadvertisingagency.com/

About Surge Advertising Pte Ltd

At Surge Advertising, we pride ourselves to be a class above the typical "digital marketing agency" because we do whatever it takes to generate you the best results to make it a win-win-win for everyone… the client, the customer, and us

Press Contact:

Alex Lee Mong Yang+6586149119 https://surgeadvertisingagency.com/

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/surge-advertising-names-amanda-lim-shue-wen-its-latest-6-figure-campaign-manager-after-helping-her-clients-to-remarkable-rois-301167575.html

SOURCE Surge Advertising Pte Ltd