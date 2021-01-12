Surgalign Holdings Announce The Commercial Launch Of ViBone® Moldable And The First Clinical Implantation

DEERFIELD, Ill., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRGA), a global pure-play spine company focused on advancing spine surgery including through the application of digital technologies to improve patient outcomes, today announced the commercial launch and the completion of the first surgery of ViBone Moldable in the US. The first implantation was completed by Dr. Adam Crowl, at OrthoVirgina in Midlothian, VA. ViBone Moldable is the newest orthobiologics solution of Surgalign's bone graft portfolio to support spinal fusion, which currently include ViBone and other advanced bone graft solutions.

More about ViBone Moldable

ViBone Moldable, provided by Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZYO) is a next-generation viable cell bone matrix processed using a proprietary method optimized to protect and preserve the health of native bone cells to potentially enhance new bone formation. It contains cancellous bone particles as well as demineralized cortical bone fibers and particles, delivering the necessary components for bone formation along with excellent handling and cohesive properties. "The moldable and cohesive handling properties of ViBone Moldable are excellent," said Dr. Crowl and added, "with this, I am able to pack the disc space more densely compared to the other available bone graft options which increases my confidence that the interbody space is well packed and primed for fusion."

"We are excited about the commercial launch and the first clinical use of ViBone Moldable," said Terry Rich, President and Chief Executive Officer of Surgalign Holdings. "With this addition we have strengthened Surgalign's biologics portfolio to better serve our surgeon customers and patients. As we introduce new, advanced biologic products to our portfolio, we are well positioned to grow our business and provide better procedurally integrated products in each operating room."

About Surgalign Holdings, Inc.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. is a global medical technology company advancing the science of spine care, focused on delivering innovative solutions that drive superior clinical and economic outcomes. The company is building off a legacy of high quality and differentiated products, and continues to invest in clinically validated innovation to deliver better surgical outcomes and improve patient's lives. Surgalign markets products throughout the United States and in more than 50 countries worldwide through an expanding network of top independent distributors. Surgalign, a member of AdvaMed, is headquartered in Deerfield, IL, with commercial, innovation and design centers in San Diego, CA, Marquette, MI, and Wurmlingen, Germany. Learn more at www.surgalign.com and connect on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward Looking Statement

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, our management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by our management. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risks described in Surgalign's and Aziyo's public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results reflected in these forward-looking statements.

Surgalign Investor Contact:Jonathon SingerInvestor and Media Contact jsinger@surgalign.com +1 224 303 4651