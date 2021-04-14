Surgalign Appoints Marc Mackey As Executive Vice President, Digital Surgery

DEERFIELD, Ill., April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surgalign Spine Technologies, (SRGA) a global medical technology company focused on elevating the standard of care by driving the evolution of digital surgery, today announced the appointment of Marc Mackey as Executive Vice President, Digital Surgery, effective immediately. In the newly created position reporting directly to Surgalign CEO Terry Rich, Mr. Mackey will lead the company's efforts to redefine and lead digital surgery.

"As an organization, we are highly focused on harnessing technology to make digital surgery a reality that delivers better outcomes to patients, surgeons and medical centers," said Rich. "Our vision goes well beyond robotics, record keeping and post-op analysis. We are building a platform that will support surgeons before, during and after each surgery by anticipating, tracking progress to plan, recognizing anatomy, including the uniqueness of each patient and learning as it goes."

Mackey will assume leadership of an interdisciplinary "Digital Surgery Team" formed when Surgalign acquired Chicago-based private technology company Holo Surgical, Inc. and its revolutionary Augmented Reality and Artificial Intelligence (ARAI™) platform in September of 2020. The team, today housed in Surgalign offices around the world, consists of clinicians, engineers, technologists and medical device veterans all tasked with reimagining what might be possible when cutting edge technology is thoughtfully and robustly applied to modern surgical practices.

"Surgalign caught my eye when it acquired Holo Surgical. As I spoke with the executive team and had a closer look at the company, not only did I see an executive team and board committed to success in the space, but there is universal alignment around a vision for what the future of medicine and surgery should look like that aligns almost perfectly with my own," said Mackey. "The chance to be a meaningful contributor to advancing the possibilities of digital surgery was an opportunity I could not pass up."

Mackey will collaborate closely with Dr. Kris Siemionow, MD, PhD, Surgalign's Chief Medical Officer and a board-certified spine surgeon and Prof. Cristian Luciano, PhD, a virtual and augmented reality expert. Both are co-founders of Holo Surgical.

"When we acquired Holo Surgical last year, we knew we needed a special kind of executive with the right experience, a track record of success and forward vision to lead the development of digital surgery here at Surgalign," added Rich. "In Marc Mackey, that is exactly what we've found, and we are thrilled to bring him aboard."

Mackey joins Surgalign with over 25 years of orthopedic and surgical enabling technology experience across the spectrum of business functions, including product development and strategic marketing, business development, corporate strategy, technology innovation, and post-acquisition portfolio integration. He spent more than 20 years at Brainlab, leading the orthopedic division prior to its acquisition by Smith+Nephew in 2019. When that acquisition closed, Mackey led the integration and assumed leadership of the digital surgery and robotics division. He began his career as a life sciences research engineer in the space shuttle program and started his medical device career in sales of neurosurgical robotics.

Mackey holds a bachelor's degree in Aeronautical and Astronautical Engineering from Purdue University and a master's in Bioengineering from the University of California, San Diego. He will be based in San Diego, California.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. is a global medical technology company committed to the promise of digital surgery and is building out its digital surgery platform to drive transformation across the surgical landscape. Uniquely aligned and resourced to advance the standard of care, the company is building technologies surgeons will look to for what is truly possible for their patients. Surgalign is focused on bringing surgeons solutions that predictably deliver superior clinical and economic outcomes.

Surgalign markets products throughout the United States and in more than 50 countries worldwide through an expanding network of top independent distributors. Surgalign, a member of AdvaMed, is headquartered in Deerfield, IL, with commercial, innovation and design centers in San Diego, CA, Marquette, MI, and Wurmlingen, Germany. Learn more at www.surgalign.com and connect on LinkedIn and Twitter.

