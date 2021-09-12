Surfurs Fetch Waves Seeking "Best In Surf" Title At 16Th Annual Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon

RANCHO SANTA FE, Calif., Sept. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the longest running doggie surf competition returns to Del Mar Dog Beach, raising life-saving funds for orphan pets at Helen Woodward Animal Center. Due to pandemic restrictions, last year's comPETitors stayed safe but distant, participating virtually. Now surFURS are eager to pounce back into the water and fetch top dog honors at the most exciting event of the summer. Over 50 surfing dogs are expected TODAY, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. PST at Del Mar Dog Beach for the Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon presented by Blue Buffalo.

100 percent of the proceeds from the event support the life-saving work at Helen Woodward Animal Center.

Reminding the world that "man's best friend" can do phenomenal things, four-legged surFURs can't wait to show off their skills on the board, vying for a spot in Best in Surf and ultimately the title of Top Dog. The adorable competition will feature dogs surfing in 10-minute heats before a panel of judges consisting of surf pros and aficionados. The GroMutts will be judged on the length of their ride, wave technique, enthusiasm and confidence on the board. First, second, and third place winners will be awarded for each weight class and the first-place winners will move on to the finals - Best-In-Surf.

Dogs and their best pals will also compete in the Freestyle Surf Contest where points are awarded for creativity! The crowd-favorite heat often features tandem rides for furry friends, dogs and their favorites human, eye-catching tricks and costumes!

With COVID-19 CDC regulations in mind, certain adjustments have been made to this year's event to keep contestants safe. There will be fewer surFURs allowed to compete in each heat, and each surfing canine is restricted to a total of two humans in the water with them - their owner and a "catcher." Cutting down on the number of enthusiastic human team members in the surf with each dog will provide more space and less crowding for all participating competitors.

Helen Woodward's annual Surf Dog competition, established in 2005, was the first-of-its-kind to turn 'dogs on surfboards' into a platform to raise life-saving funds. 100 percent of the proceeds from the event support the life-saving work at Helen Woodward Animal Center. Top fundraising pooches not only get to help orphan pets, they will win outstanding prizes including a commemorative 2021 Surf-Dog Surf-A-Thon surf board for first place.

Portions of today's competition will be streamed live on https://www.facebook.com/surfdogsurfathon/.

For more information on the Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon, visit www.animalcenter.org or call 858-756-4117.

