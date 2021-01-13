Surface Technology Company Silver Defender Now Available On Amazon Via Partnership With Pharmapacks

For the first time, the NJ-based company's safety products will be available to the everyday consumer on the world's largest online shopping platform

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Silver Defender, a surface technology company made to keep everyday surfaces clean, today announced its partnership with Pharmapacks -- a leading ecommerce enablement platform and retail seller for brands across major ecommerce marketplaces -- to offer its products on Amazon.

As the country continues to navigate best practices for cleaning amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Silver Defender's patent-pending antimicrobial protective films cover everything from door handles, elevator buttons and handrails to credit card machines, bathroom faucets and shopping carts. Through its partnership with Pharmapacks - which connects consumers with their favorite health and wellness brands through popular online marketplaces including Amazon - consumers can readily order these necessary items to ensure general safety and health.

"Given the current climate, there is no better time to partner with Pharmapacks to make our products more easily accessible to consumers nationally," said Zeynep "Z" Ekemen, managing partner of Silver Defender. "As we are now in the second wave of this global pandemic, our products are more helpful and needed than ever. Selling them through Amazon, an iconic brand providing countless consumers access to everyday cleaning, medical and safety products, is fast, easy and provides peace of mind at a time we need it most."

The only product of its kind to have initiated EPA pesticide registration, Silver Defender's technology is activated by light, air pressure and touch. The proprietary designs contain an antimicrobial agent that protects the film from bacteria, mold, mildew and fungi. Silver ions react with and affect multiple sites in bacterial cells on the exterior, keeping it clean. The antimicrobial tapes, available in various different sizes, have the ability to cover any surface.

Recently, Silver Defender added touch screen tapes to protect items like tablets and phones. The stretchable film can be cut to fit any screen size. In addition to Silver Defender's coveted films, touch screen tapes are also now available on Amazon as a result of this partnership.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Silver Defender as we do our part in keeping surfaces clean during this unprecedented time," said Andrew Vagenas, CEO of Pharmapacks. "As a product that is a necessity for everyone, we look forward to supporting the Silver Defender brand in every way we can."

Silver Defender officially launched in 2018, but when the COVID-19 pandemic reached the country earlier this year, demand unsurprisingly skyrocketed. Silver Defender's adhesive films can be found in public, nonprofit and private entities across the nation including airports, public transportation, retail locations, cruise lines, schools, hotels, government buildings and more. Notable clients include Long Island MacArthur Airport, the World Trade Center buildings and the San Diego Zoo.

About Silver Defender

Silver Defender aims to keep surfaces in the community clean. The patent pending stretchable films were developed to cover anything. Antimicrobial protection is built in to protect the films. The propriety designs have been engineered with the customers in mind, to ensure quick and easy application and removal. When applied to a shared surface, Silver Defender is the most convenient and effective way to keep that exterior continuously clean. For more information visit: https://www.silverdefender.com.

About Pharmapacks

Pharmapacks, LLC is a leading ecommerce enablement platform and retail seller for brands across major ecommerce marketplaces with proprietary technology that empowers brands with a complete and cost-effective logistics, fulfillment, marketing and sales solution. Pharmapacks has a premier team of ecommerce experts with over 10 years' experience and 850 employees connecting consumers to their favorite brands on online marketplaces such as Amazon, Walmart, Target, Google, eBay and Facebook, becoming one of the largest marketplace sellers in North America. Pharmapacks serves as a "launch pad" for emerging brands by giving a select amount of lesser-known brands access to the Pharmapacks' e-commerce platform and consumer base. This enables brands to focus on product research and development, while Pharmapacks strategically sets competitive price points and builds a connection between the consumer and the brand.

