Surface Oncology Named A 2021 Top Place To Work By The Boston Globe

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surface Oncology, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing next-generation immunotherapies that target the tumor microenvironment, today announced that the company was named one of the Top Places to Work in Massachusetts in 2021 by the Boston Globe.

Top Places to Work recognizes the most admired workplaces in the state voted on by the people who know them best—their employees. The survey measures employee opinions about their company's direction, execution, connection, management, pay and benefits, work and engagement. The employers are placed into one of four groups: small, with 50 to 99 employees; medium, with 100 to 249 workers; large, with 250 to 999; and largest, with 1,000 or more.

"Surface is honored to be recognized by the Boston Globe as a Top Place to Work and will continue to foster an organizational culture rooted in trust, inclusivity, mutual respect and collaboration," said Rob Ross, M.D., chief executive officer at Surface Oncology. "Surface employees are united in our mission to develop life-changing therapies to treat cancer, and we believe that the work environment we nurture every day is a critical ingredient in our success."

The rankings in Top Places to Work are based on confidential survey information collected by Energage (formerly WorkplaceDynamics), an independent company specializing in employee engagement and retention, from more than 80,000 individuals at 363 Massachusetts organizations. The winners share a few key traits, including offering more flexibility to continue working remotely, tracking progress on efforts to support a diverse workforce, and, above all, remembering to have some fun along the way.

About Surface Oncology:

Surface Oncology is an immuno-oncology company developing next-generation antibody therapies focused on the tumor microenvironment. Its pipeline includes two wholly-owned clinical-stage programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), as well as a preclinical program focused on depleting regulatory T cells via targeting CCR8 (SRF114). In addition, Surface has two partnerships with major pharmaceutical companies: a collaboration with Novartis targeting CD73 (NZV930; Phase 1) and a collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline targeting PVRIG (GSK4381562, formerly SRF813; IND filed). Surface's novel cancer immunotherapies are designed to achieve a clinically meaningful and sustained anti-tumor response and may be used alone or in combination with other therapies. For more information, please visit www.surfaceoncology.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "believes," "expects," "plans," "potential," "would" or similar expressions, and the negative of those terms. These forward-looking statements are based on Surface Oncology's management's current beliefs and assumptions about future events and on information currently available to management.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Surface Oncology's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to Surface Oncology's ability to successfully develop SRF388, SRF617, SRF114 and its other product candidates through current and future milestones or regulatory filings on the anticipated timeline, if at all, the therapeutic potential of Surface Oncology's product candidates, the risk that results from preclinical studies or early clinical trials may not be representative of larger clinical trials, the risk that Surface Oncology's product candidates, including SRF388, SRF617 and SRF114, will not be successfully developed or commercialized, the risks related to Surface Oncology's dependence on third-parties in connection with its manufacturing, clinical trials and preclinical studies, and the potential impact of COVID-19 on Surface Oncology's clinical and preclinical development timelines and results of operations. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Surface Oncology's future results are included in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ending December 31, 2020 available on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov and Surface Oncology's website at www.surfaceoncology.com.

Additional information on potential risks will be made available in other filings that Surface Oncology makes from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that Surface Oncology believes to be reasonable as of this date. Except as required by law, Surface Oncology assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

