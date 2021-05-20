Surface Inspection Market To Grow By USD 1.54 Billion During 2021-2025, Adept Technologies Inc. And AMETEK Inc. Emerge As Key Contributors To Growth | Technavio
NEW YORK, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the surface inspection market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.54 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Download free sample report
Impact of COVID-19The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by system, which is the leading segment in the market?Computer systems will lead the surface inspection market share during the forecast period.
- What is the key driver influencing the market?The growing advantages of surface inspection systems are influencing the surface inspection market growth positively during the forecast period.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.
- What is the key challenge hampering the market growth?The high cost of implementation may impede the market growth.
- How big is the APAC market?54% of the market growth will originate from APAC.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Adept Technologies Inc., AMETEK Inc., IMS Messsysteme GmbH, ISRA VISION AG, Keyence Corp., Matrox Electronic Systems Ltd., OMRON Corp., Panasonic Corp., Teledyne Technologies Inc., and Toshiba Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although the growing advantages of surface inspection systems and technological advances in vision technology will offer immense growth opportunities, the high cost of implementation is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this surface inspection market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Surface Inspection Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Surface Inspection Market is segmented as below:
- System
- Computer systems
- Camera system
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Surface Inspection Market 2021-2025: ScopeTechnavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The surface inspection market report covers the following areas:
- Surface Inspection Market Size
- Surface Inspection Market Trends
- Surface Inspection Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the advent of integrated Industry 4.0 and Quality 4.0 with IoT as one of the prime reasons driving the surface inspection market growth during the next few years.
Surface Inspection Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist surface inspection market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the surface inspection market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the surface inspection market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of surface inspection market vendors
