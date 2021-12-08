SureShot 2.0 - Breakthrough Billiard And Pool Bridge You Wear On Your Hand Now On Kickstarter

Billiards and pool players with small or injured hands can make even the most difficult bridge with the pocket-sized, hand-held, SureShot 2.0. Beginners through tournament players find the SureShot to be more convenient than mechanical bridges on sticks for most difficult shots.

MAUI, Hawaii, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Not all pool, billiard, and snooker players are born with the same advantages or disadvantages. Height, arm length, and hand strength make a difference. For many years the mechanical bridge was the only solution. Then there was a breakthrough.

Company founder and CEO, Judy Kirk, injured her hand in an auto accident and had difficulty making various bridges, A solution popped into her head; something like brass knuckles, but with nooks on top designed to provide a smooth cue action.

She acquired a 3D printer and a friend started doing CAD designs. Offering the product on Amazon turned out to be a huge help. The great part about Amazon for the inventor or manufacturer is the reviews. Judy hoped for a bunch of great reviews followed by increasing orders. After all the product has some great features:

Easier to use than a stick bridge

Carry it in your pocket

Works in more situations

The product achieved a 3.9 average score which is not terrible, and it was enough to triple the early sales. Judy got together with her team and brainstormed about what could be done differently to improve the product. What were the poor reviewers unhappy about?

Out of those brainstorming sessions, multiple improvements became evident. For instance, the four-hole version was too wide and sometimes there wasn't enough room to use SureShot without fouling. The SureShot 1 was thin on purpose, but it was too thin, resulting in a slight wobble. After hand sculpting a dozen or more prototypes a final product emerged that everyone agreed was a vast improvement on the original.

Judy decided to try Kickstarter.com to raise some of the funds needed. The Kickstarter campaign launched on December 7 at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/sureshot/sureshot-20-hand-held-bridge-for-pool-and-billiards. Depending on timing and quantity, it is possible to get up to 50% off of the MSRP by purchasing on Kickstarter.

SureShot is the first major change in the games of billiards or pool in decades. You can now play on a level playing field when you are equipped with a SureShot hand bridge in your tool kit.

The company is seeking retailers worldwide who would be interested in selling the SureShot and importers for most foreign markets.

