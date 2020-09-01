Surefire Local Appoints Michael Pierce As Chief Revenue Officer

VIENNA, Va., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GenNext Media, dba Surefire Local ( www.surefirelocal.com ), a seven-consecutive year Inc. 5000 company that brings the online marketing power typically yielded by large dot-coms into the hands of local, small businesses, today announced that Mike Pierce has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer.

Prior to joining Surefire Local, Mike served as CRO at Digital Pharmacist Inc., Senior Sales Director at Main Street Hub, and Director of Sales at Yodle.

"I am ecstatic to welcome Mike to the Surefire Local team," said Chris Marentis, Founder and CEO at Surefire Local. "With his strong leadership and exceptional track record, he is the ideal person to help lead Surefire Local through our next stage of growth."

In a year of unpredictability, Surefire Local doubled down on its mission to create industry leading digital marketing software. The company has also gone above and beyond to help their customers navigate through unprecedented times with 24/7 support and daily guidance on recommended strategies as events unfolded in real-time.

Establishing the Chief Revenue Officer role is the next step in the company's growth. The appointment reaffirms Surefire Local's leadership in providing cost-effective local marketing software to small businesses across all industries and positions the company for rapid scalability as they seek to dominate the local, online marketing space.

"I'm excited to be joining Surefire Local to help accelerate the growth of the company," said Mike Pierce, CRO. "The company has an incredible team, market-leading technology, and the support of a passionate, growth-minded customer base. What attracted me the most to Surefire Local was that it was hard to find a more synergistic opportunity aligned with my background and the company's strong vision to succeed where others have fallen short, and I am looking forward to helping Surefire Local build a leading brand within the local marketing software space."

About Surefire LocalSurefire Local provides the industry's most complete local marketing platform designed to help small and medium-sized businesses make online marketing easier so they can grow profitably. Through its flagship product, Surefire Local Marketing Platform™, locally-focused businesses of all sizes can remove digital roadblocks hindering growth, gain insights, and take action to attract and engage new and current customers through measurable, multi-channel marketing.

