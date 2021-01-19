Suralink Closes Banner Year With Key Personnel And Board Of Directors Announcements

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Suralink, the leader in PBC request list management software, announced the close of a record-breaking year in the company's history. In the midst of a global pandemic, Suralink grew its revenue by almost 50%, its client base from fewer than 300 clients in 2019 to more than 450 by the end of 2020, and added key new members to both the board of directors and the internal team.

Dan Cook, President and Chief Operating Officer at PDQ and previous Chief Revenue Officer at Lucid, has agreed to join Suralink's board of directors. Joining Nate Grossman and Stephen Wolfe from Growth Street Partners and Alex Soffe from Kickstart Fund, Cook completes the current board and will help support Suralink's goal of creating innovative technology solutions to serve the accounting sector.

"I can't say enough about how impressed I am with Suralink, its team and its mission 'To help every employee work more efficiently, productively, and securely,'" Cook said. "I've spent most of my career helping individuals, teams and companies find ways to collaborate and deliver value, and I believe Suralink's process- and simplicity-driven approach to workflow management fills a critical market need. I'm excited to join with this amazing leadership team and the other members of the board on this journey."

Suralink is also pleased to announce that Jeremy Smith has joined the team as Chief Technology Officer. In this role, he will be responsible for driving the technological innovation and growth at the company. Jeremy has served in executive and board advisory roles at multiple companies, most recently as the Head of Engineering at Teem by iOFFICE and previously as Chief Technology Officer of SambaSafety.

"Despite its challenges, 2020 was an incredible year for Suralink," says Tim Ballantyne, CEO of Suralink. "We saw record growth on the strength of our continued innovation and product development. With the experience Dan Cook brings to the table, as well as new leadership for internal teams, I anticipate 2021 will be even better."

Suralink is the leader in request list management and approval workflow, helping businesses simplify the document exchange process while improving the client experience. The company's cloud-based application integrates a dynamic request list and assignment workflow solution with a secure file hosting platform to serve as a single location for client interaction. Suralink's technology, combined with its industry expertise, helps more than 450 clients in North America and the U.K. ensure security, simplicity, transparency, and accountability throughout the document exchange process.

