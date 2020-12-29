Suraksha Naturals Diffuses A Healthy Yet Convenient Dose Of Vitamin C

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Suraksha Naturals has served the health and wellness community for going on two decades. One of their most important contributions during that time has been a line of Keto-friendly supplements that are marketed under the Keto-Veyda brand. Keto-Veyda focuses on providing 21st-century herbal remedies that pair well with the modern Keto diet.

These unique supplements are delivered in a fashion that is innovative while still being backed by the traditional power of "Ayurvedic techniques for wellness." The 5,000-year-old principles that go into the Ayurvedic philosophy embrace a truly holistic treatment of the body. This includes everything from diet to activity and even medical treatments. Prevention is key here. Rather than focusing on symptoms and side effects, the goal of an Ayurvedic worldview is to treat the body well in order to prevent issues from ever arising in the first place.

This goal, particularly when it comes to food and supplements, is to "eat with the natural flow of your body's needs, and include a complexity of flavors and nutrients in each meal." One of these nutrients is Vitamin C, which Keto-Veyda has covered in spades.

The brand has created a Vitamin C supplement that provides antioxidant support, supports immunity and iron absorption, and fights free radicals. In addition to being egg-, nut-, fish-, dairy-, gluten-, and soy-free, the vitamin supplement is also delivered in a highly-convenient spray format. This makes it an ideal option for those who don't feel like guzzling a fist full of pills each morning. Keto-Veyda's Vitamin C spray is representative of the quality and effectiveness that can be found throughout the company's robust product offerings. The brand boasts an arsenal of health and wellness items all aimed at bolstering the body's health in every manner possible.

About Suraksha Naturals: Keto-Veyda is a subsidiary of Suraksha Naturals, an industry-leading manufacturer of research-based health and wellness products. Suraksha Naturals has been in business since 2003 and operates as one of twelve entities in the Suraksha Group Company.

The brand prides itself on its high standards, which are maintained by prioritizing research innovation and nutrition science. This is executed by a team of field experts that help to design and development their one-of-a-kind health and wellness solutions. The ambitious, big-picture focus of the brand is rooted not just in creating effective supplements and fostering good health but also in helping to spark a social movement towards healthy living.

