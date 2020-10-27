Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett Bobblehead Figure Released

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Bobbles, which specializes in creating premium quality collectible figurines, has revealed its bobblehead figurine depicting Judge Amy Coney Barrett, who was confirmed today as an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States. President Donald Trump nominated Barrett on September 26, 2020, after the passing of the iconic Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

This will be the first bobblehead made of Amy Coney Barrett. The bobble features Barrett in a Supreme Court Justice gown and jabot.

The Justice Amy Coney Barrett bobblehead will be available for purchase online at Bobbleheads.com, Amazon.com, and at museum stores and gift shops nationwide. Amy Coney Barrett's bobblehead is an addition to many other political figures created by Royal Bobbles and it retails for $29.95. It is available for preorder now, and is expected to ship in January, 2021.

Barrett graduated summa cum laude from Notre Dame Law School in 1997 and returned to Notre Dame to become a distinguished law professor in 2002. She was known for her knowledge on federal courts, constitutional law, and statutory interpretation. In 2017, President Trump nominated Barrett to a seat in the U.S. Court of Appeals covering Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin in the Seventh Circuit. In October 2017, Barrett was confirmed by a 55-43 vote.

"To be recognized with a museum quality bobblehead is a great honor," Royal Bobbles founder and president Warren Royal said. "It is our way of recognizing those historic figures and heroes whose achievements are admired by many. We have produced bobbleheads of 28 different US Presidents, 9 Founding Fathers, and many other world leaders. Royal Bobbles are sold in some of the most prestigious museum stores throughout the world. It is a great achievement to be confirmed into the highest court in the United States, and our team thought it fitting to create a bobblehead recognizing Justice Barrett's great achievement."

About Royal Bobbles

Founded in 2009 by Warren Royal, Royal Bobbles® is a premium manufacturing company specializing in collectible figurines. Each individual product is made by hand from durable polyresin, maintaining the highest levels of detail and durability. The Royal Bobbles collection can be found nationwide in museums, toy stores, gift shops and online stores. Royal Bobbles products can be found online at https://www.RoyalBobbles.com and on their consumer website at https://www.Bobbleheads.com, or at the Royal Bobbles Amazon store https://www.amazon.com/s?k=Royal+Bobbles.

