SupraFin Joins The Venture Accelerator At UCLA Anderson To Speed Up Its US Expansion

DOVER, Del., Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SupraFin USA, Inc. has announced that it has joined the 2022 Venture Accelerator cohort at UCLA Anderson to speed up its US presence and accelerate its US expansion.

SupraFin provides an intelligent app with institutional-like investment algorithms that assess the relative value of hundreds of cryptocurrencies and recommends the most appropriate as part of a diversified portfolio based on the client's risk profile preferences.

Liliana Reasor, founder and President of SupraFin USA, Inc., said:

"I am thrilled the UCLA Anderson Venture Accelerator has accepted SupraFin to its 2022 cohort. We are 100% focused on growing our presence in the US as this is our key market. Joining the UCLA Anderson Venture Accelerator will help us leverage the incredible UCLA community and other UC-related communities and benefit from all the excellent resources available to us through the accelerator. Our recent launch in the US of the iOS app has been very successful, and we are now getting ready to launch the Android app. We have received great feedback and reviews from our current customers and are developing a strong pipeline of new features to be added over the next few months to the SupraFin app."

The UCLA Anderson Price Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation commented on the new cohort selected:

"The application process was extremely competitive this year and we are incredibly proud of our newest cohort companies and founders. Congratulations to the following #uclaentrepreneurs - we look forward to working with you!"

The Venture Accelerator at UCLA Anderson is an immersive program designed to leverage UCLA's resources to enable the success of promising startups within the Anderson and Los Angeles community. Accelerator leadership provides startups with one-on-one consulting as well as curated connections to Anderson's prominent alumni network and potential funders.

About SupraFin USA, Inc.SupraFin USA, Inc. ( https://suprafin.io/) is a leading wealthtech platform for cryptocurrencies founded by professionals with more than 20 years of experience in cryptocurrencies, risk models, complex investment products, portfolio management, trading, and quantitative analysis from tier-one financial institutions such as JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, and Bank of America, among others.

