SupportLogic Expands Leadership Team With VP Of Finance And VP Of People

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SupportLogic, the world's first proactive Support Experience (SX) platform , today announced the appointments of Nick Tarnoff as VP of Finance and Liz Bronson as VP of People. Tarnoff and Bronson both join SupportLogic f resh off its recent Series B funding to help the company scale its people and business operations.

SupportLogic continues to gain strong market traction with high-growth enterprises like Databricks, Nutanix, Rubrik, and Snowflake. As companies scale, they need to understand and act on the "voice of the customer" in real-time to prevent escalations and enhance customer service and support, which helps to build brand perception, improve operational efficiency, and protect and grow revenue.

"Liz and Nick both bring significant functional and leadership experience to SupportLogic as we prepare to scale the company," said Krishna Raj Raja, SupportLogic Founder and CEO. "Companies are built on the shoulders of great people. I'm thrilled with the continuous expansion of our leadership team, on the heels of our Series B funding together with tremendous customer traction over the past year."

Liz Bronson has served in the human resources and hiring functions for leading growth and high scale technology companies for 20+ years. For the last nine years she ran a consulting company that helped technology start-up teams at companies like Pulumi, SignalFx, HashiCorp, MyVest, Evernote, and Hortonworks to maximize their hiring processes to successfully bring on and retain the right people for scale. Liz is passionate about designing authentic candidate-centric recruiting and people processes that match a company's culture. Prior to her time consulting, Liz worked for nine years at VMware in people operations building their product management and marketing teams and earlier was also a part of the human resources team at Barclays Global Investors.

"With a passionate core team and proven customer value in the market, SupportLogic represents a compelling career opportunity to grow the team and build an authentic, inclusive culture that will drive our growth," said Liz Bronson, VP of People, SupportLogic. "The raw enthusiasm at SupportLogic for improving the user experiences for support and customer success professionals is overwhelming. The company's shared vision will be mirrored by our own employees' experiences, and I'm honored to have the privilege of helping to build the programs to make that happen."

Nick Tarnoff is a seasoned finance professional with over 15 years of experience across the technology, eCommerce and financial services industries. He has led finance teams owning core financial planning and analysis (FP&A) activities, strategic planning and capital allocation and high value analysis for C-suite leaders. Most recently, Nick spent over five years leading finance for SAP SuccessFactors, supporting the President, COO and CRO of the organization. In addition to core FP&A functions, Nick led operational process improvement projects across functional areas of the organization. He brings a highly collaborative approach to SupportLogic and a focus on designing a streamlined and efficient finance function. Nick's previous experience includes positions with Staples Business Services and E-commerce, as well as State Street Bank.

"With a unique product and a sales and marketing engine firing on all cylinders, SupportLogic is exceptionally well positioned for an accelerated growth trajectory and I look forward to mapping out the investment strategy to fuel that growth," said Nick Tarnoff, SupportLogic VP of Finance. "I'm excited to join a veteran leadership team and provide the financial focus to achieve SupportLogic's near-term and long-term goals. SupportLogic's product is a dream for the finance community in any technology, e-commerce and online based organization. The ability to help reduce renewal churn, protect revenue and indirectly allow for a reallocation of resources are a CFO's ideal mix for a successful software solution."

Resources Blog: Why I joined SupportLogic by Liz Bronson Blog: Why I joined SupportLogic by Nick Tarnoff Company Twitter LinkedIn

About SupportLogicSupportLogic delivers the world's first support experience (SX) platform that enables companies to proactively understand and act on the voice of the customer to build healthy relationships and maximize customer lifetime value. SupportLogic SX uses AI to extract and analyze customer sentiment signals from both structured and unstructured data and provides recommendations and collaborative workflows. SupportLogic is helping global enterprises like Databricks, Qlik, Nutanix, Rubrik, and Snowflake to prevent customer escalations, reduce churn and elevate the customer support experience. To learn more, visit supportlogic.com .

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/supportlogic-expands-leadership-team-with-vp-of-finance-and-vp-of-people-301423501.html

SOURCE SupportLogic