Supporting Strategies | Boston Welcomes New Business Development Partner

BEVERLY, Mass., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Supporting Strategies, a provider of outsourced bookkeeping services, controller services and operational support, is pleased to announce the recent hire of Hayden Huff. She will serve as Business Development Partner at Supporting Strategies | Boston.

In her new role, Huff will establish and nurture relationships in the Boston area to drive brand awareness and growth and be an invaluable source to the company's business partners. She will also work with clients to ensure they receive superior service and to determine how her team can help them thrive through support from the Supporting Strategies network.

"I'm thrilled to be joining a team that not only feels passionate about their work, but also has a genuine interest in each client's business," Huff says. "I have a strong desire to help our clients and partners grow, and I am ecstatic about the opportunity to be an irreplaceable resource, a connector and available to help."

Prior to joining Supporting Strategies, Huff served as Account Executive with a provider of cloud-based payroll and human capital management software. After breaking open a cold territory in Philadelphia, where she averaged the highest revenue per unit sold on her team, she earned a promotion to Boston, where she fostered relationships with key strategic partners and was responsible for lead profiling and generation in her market.

Earlier in her career, Huff was an Account Manager and Recruiter with an IT staffing and managed services firm. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from the University of Missouri.

"We couldn't be more excited to have Hayden join our team," said Janean Sullivan, Business Development Manager at Supporting Strategies | Boston. "She brings so much passion, energy and drive into everything she does along with a track record to prove it. There is no one better suited to grow our flagship office to new heights."

Supporting Strategies | Boston serves clients in a wide range of industries, including technology, life sciences, professional services and nonprofit organizations.

About Supporting StrategiesSupporting Strategies provides outsourced bookkeeping services, controller services and operational support to growing businesses. Since 2004, our locally owned and operated offices have served thousands of companies, helping business leaders free up their time, focus on their core competency and streamline their business. Our experienced, U.S.-based professionals use secure, best-of-breed technology and a proven process to deliver a full suite of services, including accounts payable, accounts receivable, bookkeeping, financial analysis, payroll administration and more. For more information, please visit supportingstrategies.com.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/supporting-strategies--boston-welcomes-new-business-development-partner-301221911.html

SOURCE Supporting Strategies | Boston