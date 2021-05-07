Supporting Local Communities: PG&E Contributes $200,000 To Celebrate And Support The Asian American Pacific Islander Community

In honor of Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month in May, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) today announced it will contribute $200,000 to nonprofit organizations that support the AAPI community, with a focus on safety for...

In honor of Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month in May, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) today announced it will contribute $200,000 to nonprofit organizations that support the AAPI community, with a focus on safety for individuals in PG&E's service area and across the country.

"I stand in celebration and solidarity with my AAPI coworkers and neighbors this month and every month. We call upon everyone in our communities to come together and stand up to support safety, kindness and respect for all. We are better and stronger together," said Patti Poppe, CEO, PG&E Corporation.

Initially, PG&E's contributions will focus on local or grassroots nonprofit organizations that are working to address current safety issues in the AAPI community:

"The community that I'm a part of, love and advocate for is resilient and strong. Together, we will get through the extreme adversity that we've experienced recently. Collaborating with companies like PG&E helps us to expand our reach to further support the diverse businesses and AAPI communities we're proud to represent," said Pat Fong Kushida, President & CEO, California Asian Pacific Chamber of Commerce.

As part of this contribution, PG&E will donate an additional $75,000 to provide broader support for the AAPI community across the state to provide more comprehensive assistance to key organizations supporting the AAPI community.

About PG&E

PG&E, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (PCG) - Get Report, is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210507005414/en/