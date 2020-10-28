Supporting Healthcare Heroes During The COVID-19 Pandemic: Canon Solutions America, Inc. Delivers Over 1,300 Printers To NYC Health Hospitals

MELVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way of life for many, but especially New Yorkers. While healthcare workers across the globe continue to provide extraordinary support for those in need, communities can look to local organizations like NYC Health + Hospitals, which is considered one of the largest municipal healthcare systems in the U.S., as influential heroes in the fight against the spread of COVID-19.

As NYC Health + Hospitals' healthcare workers work day and night to provide care to their patients, Canon Solutions America, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., has jumped in to lend support to these local frontline heroes. Delivering and activating over 1,300 printers for COVID-19 assessment and testing sites throughout 10 hospitals, seven community-based health centers, and four drive-thru sites across New York City, Canon Solutions America, Inc. has been able to initiate a seamless print infrastructure to support the printing needs of NYC Health + Hospitals in critical moments.

"It is clear that this team thoroughly understands the critical nature of the service provided by our employees," said Ishmael Miller, director of infrastructure services, NYC Health + Hospitals. "We have shifted equipment around to fill needs both in tents which will be used for testing, as well as rolled out equipment to reclaimed hospital space to increase the capacity of the hospital system. Saying that our staff, partners, and volunteers, such as those from Canon Solutions America, Inc.'s team, have gone above and beyond is quite the understatement."

This close cooperation was built on the relationship established by the managed print services provided by Canon Solutions America, Inc. to NYC Health + Hospitals, which are an integral part of the hospital system's "Epic EHR (Electronic Healthcare Record)" initiative. This program ensures that providers across NYC Health + Hospitals' network can more easily access and engage in health data exchange across care settings. This recent effort culminated in approximately 7,000 Epic-enabled printers across NYC Health + Hospitals, helping the organization focus on utilizing its resources and time to support those who were in need.

"The selfless efforts taken by the Canon Solutions America, Inc. team servicing NYC Health + Hospitals further showcase the company's rapid and unwavering support of NYC Health + Hospitals, as well as support in the fight against the COVID-19 global pandemic," said Peter P. Kowalczuk, president, Canon Solutions America, Inc. "Going above and beyond to better service our customers and the community, even in trying times, is something we all should strive to achieve. This effort is a shining example of the power and heart of our team."

About NYC Health + HospitalsNYC Health + Hospitals is the largest public health care system in the nation serving more than a million New Yorkers annually in more than 70 patient care locations across the city's five boroughs. A robust network of outpatient, neighborhood-based primary and specialty care centers anchors care coordination with the system's trauma centers, nursing homes, post-acute care centers, home care agency, and MetroPlus health plan—all supported by 11 essential hospitals. Its diverse workforce of more than 42,000 employees is uniquely focused on empowering New Yorkers, without exception, to live the healthiest life possible. For more information, visit www.nychealthandhospitals.org and stay connected on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/NYCHealthSystem or Twitter at @NYCHealthSystem.

About Canon Solutions America, Inc.Canon Solutions America, Inc. provides industry leading enterprise, production, and large format printing solutions, supported by exceptional professional service offerings. Canon Solutions America, Inc. helps companies of all sizes discover ways to improve sustainability, increase efficiency, and control costs in conjunction with high volume, continuous feed, digital and traditional printing, and document management solutions. A wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., Canon Solutions America, Inc. is headquartered in Melville, NY and has sales and service locations across the U.S. For more information on Canon Solutions America, please visit csa.canon.com .

