Supporting Francophone Arts Presentation In Manitoba's Rural Communities

The Government of Canada invests in Manitoba's arts presentation sector in rural Francophone communities

WINNIPEG, MB, May 18, 2021 /CNW/ - The arts and cultural sector is a source of inspiration and pride, particularly in these uncertain and isolating times. Rural arts presenters play an even more important role by bringing people together to enjoy and learn from enriching cultural experiences in their own communities, as well as from the safety of their own homes.

To support these efforts in Manitoba's Francophone community, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage, today announced $174,000 in funding for the Association culturelle de la Francophonie manitobaine. He was joined by the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs and Member of Parliament (Saint Boniface-Saint Vital).

The funding is being provided under the Canada Arts Presentation Fund (CAPF), which provides financial assistance to organizations that professionally present arts festivals or performing arts series (arts presenters) and organizations that offer support to arts presenters.

The Association culturelle de la Francophonie manitobaine will assist rural Francophone arts presenters by offering several events, such as the comedy series La Tournée d'humour au Manitoba ; providing training and professional development opportunities in broadcasting and marketing; and ensuring that rural communities have access to a wide array of artistic and cultural events and opportunities, just like their urban counterparts.

Quotes

"Arts and culture are essential to an inclusive, progressive society and contribute to Canada's creative economy. Our government is pleased to partner with support organizations that promote the growth of Francophone arts presenters in their own communities, sharing our cultural, linguistic and regional diversity from coast to coast to coast."

—The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage

" Manitoba's Francophone community is thriving and culturally rich, but it is also geographically diverse, spread across many smaller rural communities. The Association culturelle de la Francophonie manitobaine provides that vital link between these communities, connecting their members and giving them access to arts presentations as well as the tools and opportunities they need to maintain their vitality and identity."

—The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs and Member of Parliament (Saint Boniface-Saint Vital)

"The vision behind the digital shift is of paramount importance. We fully support the Government of Canada's actions to make the necessary investments in capacity building to ensure access not only to internet connectivity, but to learning new virtual practices to strengthen the circulation of the arts, as well as to deepen the practical knowledge related to arts dissemination in a virtual context."

—Janine Grift, Chair, Association culturelle de la Francophonie manitobaine

Quick Facts

On March 2, 2021, Minister Guilbeault announced details of the implementation of $181.5 million in new funding for the live arts and music sectors for 2021-2022, which includes $20 million under the Canada Arts Presentation Fund.

The Support for Workers in the Live Arts and Music Sectors Fund is designed to support the arts and cultural sectors in immediately contracting and employing artists and cultural workers, as part of the federal government's overall efforts to help Canadians and Canadian businesses weather the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; and provide arts and cultural experiences to Canadians, both live and digital, while restrictions on gatherings and travel continue across the country.

Associated Links

