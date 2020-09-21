Supporting Essential Workers: Remote Workforce Tools & Virtual Training Opportunities

WATERBURY, Conn., Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The pandemic has highlighted the ongoing need to support team members in new and innovative ways to ensure continuity of all essential operations. Assuring necessary services continue without disruption to individuals is of the utmost importance during these challenging times. Throughout the country, many organizations have embraced the challenge and are now meeting the varied needs of those they serve by incorporating virtual and/or remote visits.

Therap Services' website offers the latest important information to assist training support providers to continue utilizing Therap application for virtual visits or remote visits during the COVID-19 pandemic. This information is located on the COVID-19 Awareness webpage that details the approaches Therap is taking to provide updated training materials.

Therap continues to arrange online learning sessions to inform Therap users of all the new releases and module enhancements that facilitate working remotely. Users can find recorded webinars regarding these tools on the Therap's website for convenience. The videos, ' Virtual Visit/Remote Visit Documentation Options' and ' Emergency Preparedness - How to Prepare your Agency for Changing Work Environments' are particularly helpful for customers seeking guidance on how to utilize the Therap application for virtual visits or remote visits during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Therap is dedicated to ensuring our customers have support and resources available as this evolving situation continues to impact the daily needs of communication, documentation, reporting, and billing. While Therap team members continue to work remotely, their additional availability allows for extended hours and increased live virtual training webinars are available. Live Help is now available extended weekday hours, and offers weekend availability. Users will also find a wider availability of team members available via Live Help.

All of these opportunities are offered in addition to Therap's on-demand Training Academy platform. Therap's Training Academy is available to all customers and can be accessed remotely to complete over 60 available courses. This is an ideal solution for agencies to reduce training costs, staffing coverage needs, and minimize the need for congregate in-person, onsite trainings. Courses are available 24/7, allowing users to take the courses at their own pace and schedule so that remote training is incredibly flexible. The agency can manage and monitor employee training and progress by utilizing a Training Academy Manager account.

Learn more about Therap Services at https://www.therapservices.net/ancor/

Source: https://help.therapservices.net/app/covid-19-awareness

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/supporting-essential-workers-remote-workforce-tools--virtual-training-opportunities-301134394.html

SOURCE Therap Services